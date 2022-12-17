ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

WIBC.com

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
GREENWOOD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

BLOTTER: Traffic stop on 46 East leads to felony charge for Madison man; Local man faces invasion of privacy charge; Man fails to return to jail, charged with felony

John Morrison, a 43-year-old man from Madison, faces a felony and misdemeanor for drug related charges following a traffic stop earlier this month. According to the probable cause affidavit, Nashville Police Department Patrolman Dylan Smock was stationed at State Road 46 East at Creekside Retreat when he observed a pickup traveling westbound without an operational license plate light.
MADISON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
SPENCER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Unintentional Shooting Death in Greene County

An unintentional shooting resulting in death occurred on Saturday, December 17th, at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Strauser Rd. in Greene County. While unloading firearms to clean, a 16-year-old juvenile accidentally discharged one round from a semi-automatic handgun. Bryar Laws was struck once and succumbed to his wounds at IU Health in Bloomington. This investigation is ongoing.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
GREENWOOD, IN

