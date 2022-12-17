Read full article on original website
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
Docs: Indiana officer stole drugs from DEA take back box; traded drugs with eventual tipster
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A Spencer Police Department officer was trading drugs from the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back Box in his department with an Owen County man. The same Owen County man then tipped police off, according to court docs. James Deckard, 39, was arrested and charged...
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
Prosecutors believe the suspects used an apartment building on Lake Nora South Court on Indy's north side to store large amounts of meth.
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
BLOTTER: Traffic stop on 46 East leads to felony charge for Madison man; Local man faces invasion of privacy charge; Man fails to return to jail, charged with felony
John Morrison, a 43-year-old man from Madison, faces a felony and misdemeanor for drug related charges following a traffic stop earlier this month. According to the probable cause affidavit, Nashville Police Department Patrolman Dylan Smock was stationed at State Road 46 East at Creekside Retreat when he observed a pickup traveling westbound without an operational license plate light.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
Nashville PD: Bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A cryptic threat to 911 dispatch set off a massive police response in the heart of Brown County after a caller said they would blow up a restaurant and shoot police officers who responded to the scene. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police in Nashville, Indiana, said a person used a voice-changing device […]
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
Spencer officer arrested on misconduct and theft charges
A Spencer officer has been charged with official misconduct and theft charges after an investigation with Indiana State Police.
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
Unintentional Shooting Death in Greene County
An unintentional shooting resulting in death occurred on Saturday, December 17th, at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Strauser Rd. in Greene County. While unloading firearms to clean, a 16-year-old juvenile accidentally discharged one round from a semi-automatic handgun. Bryar Laws was struck once and succumbed to his wounds at IU Health in Bloomington. This investigation is ongoing.
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
