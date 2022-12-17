Read full article on original website
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings
Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
Jennifer McClellan is poised to make history in Virginia after winning Democratic nomination to succeed late Rep. Donald McEachin
Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, the commonwealth’s Democratic Party announced early Thursday morning in a news release, putting her in prime position to become the first Black woman to represent the Old Dominion in Congress.
