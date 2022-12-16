Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
wgtd.org
One Dead, Two Wounded, in a Kenosha Shooting Incident
(WGTD)---A man described as a suspect is dead and two people suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred a couple of blocks west of the Kenosha County Courthouse on 56th St. Monday evening. Police responded to the area on a report of an active shooter and were immediately fired...
wearegreenbay.com
Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages
A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
D.A.R.E. classes in local schools discontinued by Washington County Sheriff, WI
December 21, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis has issued a statement in light of a comment made at a recent D.A.R.E. fifth grade graduation ceremony in West Bend. D.A.R.E. is a drug awareness program offered at about a dozen grade schools in...
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
wearegreenbay.com
What does police tape on disabled vehicles mean? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – Ever driven by a vehicle on the side of the road that has police tape on it, and wonder what that means? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol provided some information on exactly what the tape entails. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page telling motorists...
Semi truck full of scrap topples over on freeway on-ramp
A semi-truck flipped onto its side and closed the ramp to I-43/94 from National Avenue Monday morning.
Fire destroys Amish home in rural Vernon co.
TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WKBT) – An Amish home was destroyed by fire on Monday night. An Amish elder asked News 8 Now not to shoot footage of the fire. We honored their request, which is why you only see footage of firefighters. Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Mike Hanson said winter weather causes several problems. It took longer than normal for...
wgtd.org
2020 Kenosha Looter Sentenced in Federal Court
(WGTD)---The first of a handful of Minnesota men who traveled to Kenosha for the alleged express purpose of taking part in the looting and rioting that occurred in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in 2020 was sentenced last week. In federal court in Milwaukee on Friday, Kevin Martinez...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neighbors attacked by pit bulls deemed vicious ask Kenosha City Council for help
The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during a quasi-judicial hearing. The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during a quasi-judicial hearing.
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: 1,285 New Cases, No Deaths
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,285 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,008 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,281 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,510 cases per day. In 2020, 2,550 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,629 cases per day.
What Does It Mean When Abandoned WI Vehicle Has Police Tape On it
If you're driving through Wisconsin this winter and you spot a vehicle with police tape on it, this is what it means. Winter has finally arrived in and around the Rockford area. We are starting to experience snow, ice, and cold. That should suggest that drivers in Wisconsin and Illinois are being cautious while out on the road. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, I believe they get even worse. Especially, if their vehicle has four-wheel drive. Have you ever noticed all the cars off the road in ditches during bad weather?
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
No Surprise Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in West Allis tells Contact 6, he’s surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
Winter Storm Warning now in effect for Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
