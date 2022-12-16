Read full article on original website
The Fire Station opens new dispensary location in Ishpeming.
Ishpeming, Michigan. (WZMQ) – A ribbon cutting ceremony took place today at the newest cannabis dispensary in Marquette county. The firestation, which has 7 other locations around the upper peninsula, is bringing recreational cannabis to Ishpeming. The dispensary is the fire station’s third location in Marquette County. With a...
2 Men arrested in Delta County for crack cocaine distribution
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WZMQ) — On December 15th, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation that lead to the arrest of two men for the distribution of crack cocaine. UPSET detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the distribution of crack cocaine. The information was enough to...
One driver killed in a snowmobile accident
ALGER COUNTY, Mich (WZMQ) – On December 19th at around 9:00 pm, the Michigan State Police, Alger EMS, and Alger County Sheriffs Dept. responded to a reported snowmobile accident on Trail #7, 1 mile north of Buckhorn Rd. in Autrain Township. First responders concluded that the victim, a 50-year-old...
