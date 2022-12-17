Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Harvard fencing coach and Maryland businessman are both acquitted of bribery charges
A former Harvard fencing coach and a Maryland businessman were both acquitted of conspiring to get the businessman's two sons admitted to Harvard in exchange for more than $1.5 million in bribes, authorities announced Wednesday. Former fencing coach Peter Brand, 67, and businessman Jack Zhao, 61, were acquitted of conspiracy...
