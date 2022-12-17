Read full article on original website
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business
Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
Too close for comfort: Springfield Catholic Central strains past Springfield Shawnee
Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 51-49 win over Springfield Shawnee on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Springfield Shawnee authored a promising start, taking a 10-8 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central at the end of the first quarter.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Beverly Fort Frye ekes out victory against Parkersburg South
Beverly Fort Frye showed its poise to outlast a game Parkersburg South squad for a 36-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Parkersburg South squared off with January 19, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash
Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood
Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
Lisa L. Clay
It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Lisa has left us, but with joy we know she is with Jesus. Lisa Lynne Clay, 62, of Circleville left her earthly body on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. To plant a tree in memory of Lisa...
