Underwood girls shake off slow start to defeat Audubon
(Audubon) Underwood scored the final sixteen points of the first half to open things up against Audubon on Friday. The Eagle girls picked up a 55-27 win to move to 5-2 on the season.
It was a low scoring first five minutes of the game. With 2:45 to go in the 1st quarter Audubon held a 5-4 lead. Underwood took the advantage for good on a 7-0 stretch. They were up 12-10 at the start of the 2nd and outscored the home squad 22-4 in the 2nd quarter to take control.
Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 16 points and Kinsley Ferguson added 11. Leah Hall contributed 9 points. Mary Stephens scored 8. Underwood’s starters rested for much of the 2nd half. Audubon’s leading scorer was Sienna Albertsen with 16.
