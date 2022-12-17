ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Underwood girls shake off slow start to defeat Audubon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOmPP_0jli6dQL00

(Audubon) Underwood scored the final sixteen points of the first half to open things up against Audubon on Friday. The Eagle girls picked up a 55-27 win to move to 5-2 on the season.

It was a low scoring first five minutes of the game. With 2:45 to go in the 1st quarter Audubon held a 5-4 lead. Underwood took the advantage for good on a 7-0 stretch. They were up 12-10 at the start of the 2nd and outscored the home squad 22-4 in the 2nd quarter to take control.

Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 16 points and Kinsley Ferguson added 11. Leah Hall contributed 9 points. Mary Stephens scored 8. Underwood’s starters rested for much of the 2nd half. Audubon’s leading scorer was Sienna Albertsen with 16.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Defeats Shenandoah 56-44 in Girls Basketball

(Atlantic) Atlantic ends the pre-holiday schedule winning five out of their last six games with a 56-44 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday at Atlantic. The Trojans raced out to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-12 advantage at the half. Paytn Harter had a big night. The junior led the team with 19 points, 11 in the first half. Maddie Huddleson connected on two long-range shots in the first quarter, Aubrey Guyer added seven points, and Jada Jensen chipped in six.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK girls host Boyer Valley in final game before holiday break

(Elk Horn) Boyer Valley travels to Exira-EHK Tuesday night for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader on KSOM. Exira-EHK is coming off of their first loss of the year. They fell to Class 2A #4 Treynor by a score of 57-43 on Saturday. Coach Tom Petersen says, “We have to be able to run half court sets. We really, really struggled once we got across half court. There was just a lot of non-motion going around with our kids. We played a heck of a basketball team in Treynor, but I was just kind of disappointed by our offensive execution big time. Defensively I don’t think we did too bad. The 2nd half we did outstanding. 1st half was just about trying to recognize some of the players and we weren’t doing that. It’s good for us, I really do think so. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”
DUNLAP, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK boys keep finding ways to win

(Elk Horn) An experienced group of players for Exira-EHK has led the Spartan boys basketball team to an undefeated start to the season. For the first time since the 2011-12 season the Exira-EHK boys have begun the year with a 6-0 record. “We just seem to find a way to get it done. They don’t every seem to be to worried about whether we are going to win or not, they just find a way.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda Snow Ordinance

(Clarinda) Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers remind citizens of Clarinda of the weather forecast for later this week about the snow ordinance. The ordinance states that; no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street violating this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the car will be subject to a $30.00 parking fine and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Christmas Market Cancelled Due to Winter Storm; Preorder Pickup at Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21

(Atlantic) Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in-person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 3-7 PM. Christmas Market continues to accept preorders through December 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, however some vendors will stop taking new orders Monday night, December 19, in order to have time to prepare for Wednesday’s pickup.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Warning

(Omaha) A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from Midnight Wednesday to Noon Saturday for Monona, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Mills counties. The National Weather Service says wind chills will be as low as 40 below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Darling Obituary

Nancy Darling, 68, of Atlantic (formerly of Greenfield) passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Greenfield. Father Phillip Bempong will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz Obituary

Funeral Services for 89 year old Dr. Roy “Doc” Schultz of Avoca will be Wednesday, December 28th at 10:30 at the United Church of Avoca. Family will greet friends Tuesday, December 27th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy