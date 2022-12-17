Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16. An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
Bham Now
Birmingham artist Java Lewis spreads cheer with holiday window paintings [Photos]
Over the past month, local artist Java Lewis—also known as Mr. Painterman—has been busy decorating the windows and doors of businesses throughout the Birmingham area with cheerful holiday paintings. Keep reading to learn more about Java Lewis and where you can find his window paintings in The Magic City!
Bham Now
Stone Hollow was just recommended by Oprah—see how this Pepper Place store is on a roll
The Pepper Place favorite, Stone Hollow Farmstead, is on a holiday roll receiving three different national recognitions and awards. From their delicious bloody mary mixes to beautiful flowers, this mother-daughter duo does it all. Keep reading to see which of their products got featured. National recognition. Every year, Oprah announces...
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
Here’s how to watch the Alabama Public Television documentary ‘Shuttlesworth’
After a series of screenings and sneak peeks, “Shuttlesworth,” Alabama Public Television’s highly anticipated documentary about the late civil rights leader and minister Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth is ready for its television debut. “Shuttlesworth” premieres on-air and online on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8:00 p.m. CST. The documentary...
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims
A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
Bham Now
60+ new places to eat & drink in Birmingham that opened in 2022
The new Birmingham restaurants and bars that opened in 2022 were nothing short of exciting. If you’re wondering where you should go to eat or drink in The Magic City, we bet these places will be your new go-to spots. Avondale. Chino’s Taco Stop | They’re nailing Mexican classics...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including The Garage changing ownership + Bottega reopening
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s a new week and holiday cheer is in the air. While you bundle up to brave the winter weather, we’ve got you covered with the buzziest happenings you may have missed from the past week, including Krispy Kreme on 280 closing, MELT moving to Mountain Brook and more.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Museum of Art to welcome new works of art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several major works of art are coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art. According to a news release, the artists represented in this acquisition are Dawoud Bey, Thornton Dial, Richard Dial, Howard Oubre, Debra Riffe and Hale Woodruff. “The Birmingham Museum of Art is committed to...
wbrc.com
Economic Impact Report shows World Games brought in $165 million dollars; lower than original projections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study showed that The World Games did not bring in as much money to Birmingham’s economy as event organizers planned. Originally expected to generate more than $250 million in revenue, the study showed the economic impact was actually around 30% less. The study...
wvtm13.com
Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities
Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor shares emotional response to latest homicide
Mayor Randall Wooding is heartbroken following the death of a 12-year-old girl killed in the latest homicide. Wednesday was a busy day for Birmingham police. Sometime around noon, WVTM 13 learned of a police chase happening along I-20/59. We learned three people were detained in this chase that are said to be connected to the homicide.
