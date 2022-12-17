ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Business Journal, AT&T is planning to lay off 23 Birmingham employees by Jan. 16. An AT&T spokesperson said despite the cuts, the company continues to invest in the Birmingham area and the hundreds of employees working in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham

Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city is the unhappiest in America, analysis claims

A recent analysis of data including factors such as personal finance, well-being and quality of life has named Birmingham is the least happy city in the U.S. Smartasset.com said it came to the determination after analyzing statistics from the 200 largest cities in the country. “Birmingham is the least happy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

60+ new places to eat & drink in Birmingham that opened in 2022

The new Birmingham restaurants and bars that opened in 2022 were nothing short of exciting. If you’re wondering where you should go to eat or drink in The Magic City, we bet these places will be your new go-to spots. Avondale. Chino’s Taco Stop | They’re nailing Mexican classics...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Museum of Art to welcome new works of art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several major works of art are coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art. According to a news release, the artists represented in this acquisition are Dawoud Bey, Thornton Dial, Richard Dial, Howard Oubre, Debra Riffe and Hale Woodruff. “The Birmingham Museum of Art is committed to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities

Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Harless, Henderson to wed

Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
MOULTON, AL
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham mayor shares emotional response to latest homicide

Mayor Randall Wooding is heartbroken following the death of a 12-year-old girl killed in the latest homicide. Wednesday was a busy day for Birmingham police. Sometime around noon, WVTM 13 learned of a police chase happening along I-20/59. We learned three people were detained in this chase that are said to be connected to the homicide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy