ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Memorial Held In Tulsa For Victim Of Club Q Mass Shooting

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhPaj_0jli65h000

Family and friends of Daniel Aston gathered in Tulsa for his memorial service at All Souls Unitarian Church. Daniel was from the Tulsa area and one of the five people murdered in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Daniel was the entertainer and loved friends, family, acting, music, art, and poetry. Friends said Daniel was the reason many people were able to live comfortably in their own skin.

“That was him through and through. You know, he was constantly just doing whatever it took to be a better person, you know even though, in my eyes, he already was as good as it gets,” said Tempest Cartwright, Daniel’s best friend.

“Daniel being a transgender man and for him to be murdered on the Transgender Day of Remembrance is a travesty and a true insult,” said Randy Lewis, Assist. Minister.

The 28-year-old was working as a bartender November 20 when the shooting happened.

“It sucks that he’s not here anymore. It sucks that he can’t tell his own story. But he left such a great impact on people of all communities, and he used his life in such a way where he could really advocate for, you know people of all margins,” said Xochitl Hilbert, Daniel’s High School friend.

“We are still gonna show up at our gay bars. We’re still gonna show up at the churches that welcome us. We’re still gonna show up, hand in hand, with the people we love. We’re gonna still kiss in public. We’re gonna still do the things that bring us healing,” said Lewis.

Daniel graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 2013.

Tempest Cartwright was Daniel’s best friend. They even lived and worked together.

“Our friendship just blossomed and took off and we were completely inseparable,” said Cartwright.

Daniel was president of the LGBTQ club at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He worked at Elote in Downtown Tulsa before moving to be closer to his family in Colorado a couple of years ago.

“His laugh and his eyes. He was just, I mean truly everything,” said Cartwright.

Friends said Daniel existed boldly and unapologetically.

“Dude, I love you so much. Thank you so much for all your help. Thank you for inspiring me. Thank you for inspiring our friend group,” said Hilbert.

“He was always just a beacon of hope and so many people came to him for answers and guidance,” said Cartwright.

If Daniel was still here, Cartwright said, “I’d just get that last hug that I didn’t get."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Business Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Business Center to help ongoing efforts to equitably revitalize north Tulsa. Foundation founder Tiffany Crutcher said Tuesday that TCF purchased the shopping center for one point seven million dollars through a loan. The foundation will roll out its formal plans for the center within a year, Crutcher said Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness

Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

North Pointe Shopping Center sold to Crutcher Foundation

A local foundation has purchased the North Pointe Shopping Center for a reported $1.7 million. Documents from the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office reviewed by the Tulsa World indicate the Terence Crutcher Foundation purchased the nearly 6 acre property at Pine and MLK Junior Blvd. The Foundation was established after...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided. Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy