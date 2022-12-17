Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Durango Resort announces progress on new property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
news3lv.com
Officials discuss potential Deer Springs improvement project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly proposed project aims to make a local road safer for drivers. Local officials with the City of North Las Vegas discussed a proposed intersection improvement project on Deer Springs on Wednesday. The project aims to enhance safety at the intersections of Clayton Street,...
news3lv.com
Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
news3lv.com
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
news3lv.com
Clark County pushes forward with education boards in hopes community can help CCSD
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community Education Advisory Boards could be a way for members of the community to improve Clark County schools on a range of issues. Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced an ordinance to adopt a new chapter of the Clark County code to establish the community education boards. The measure was approved and a public hearing was scheduled for January 3 at 10 AM.
news3lv.com
Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
news3lv.com
News 3 partners with the Serve Our Kids Foundation to raise money for hungry children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — News 3 is proud to announce we are partnering with the Serve Our Kids Foundation in a charity telethon next February. We are dedicated to fighting child hunger in the event we call the "Soup-erbowl of Caring." Airing during no other than Superbowl week, we...
news3lv.com
Coalition groups emerge as Lake Mead public comment period will close this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is one week left for the public to submit comments and ideas on the future of recreation on Lake Mead, but grassroots coalition groups aren’t resting. One called Friends of Lake Mead says they’re taking the issue up to Capitol Hill. A...
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
news3lv.com
Eastbound 215 Beltway in northwest valley reopens following brief closure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police activity briefly shut down a portion of the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Tuesday morning. Eastbound 215 was closed at Hualapai Way, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers were in the area due to an incident,...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
news3lv.com
Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
news3lv.com
Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
news3lv.com
Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
news3lv.com
Police mark decrease in crime in Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police brought the holiday spirit to a local apartment complex that made the nice list. LVMPD shared on Twitter that the Sportsman’s Royal Manor on Boulder Highway has seen a significant drop in crime. The apartment complex had previously generated more than...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
news3lv.com
Cannabis lounges one step closer as Clark County clears way for new regulations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The long-debated idea of cannabis consumption lounges is one step closer after Clark County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve new rules and regulations. The Tuesday board meeting officially amended the Clark County code to allow licensing and regulation of the lounges. It passed six to...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas looking to ban possession of catalytic converters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to crack down on catalytic converter theft. The City Council is looking to pass an ordinance banning anyone from owning a catalytic converter without a permit. A violation could result in a citation or 6 months in...
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
