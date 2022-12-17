ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Durango Resort announces progress on new property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Officials discuss potential Deer Springs improvement project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly proposed project aims to make a local road safer for drivers. Local officials with the City of North Las Vegas discussed a proposed intersection improvement project on Deer Springs on Wednesday. The project aims to enhance safety at the intersections of Clayton Street,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County seeks out volunteers ahead of Annual Homeless Census

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials are looking for volunteers to help count the homeless population here in Southern Nevada in January. The count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and will count all unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. Volunteers will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Preparations underway for annual CES convention

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County pushes forward with education boards in hopes community can help CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community Education Advisory Boards could be a way for members of the community to improve Clark County schools on a range of issues. Commissioner Tick Segerblom introduced an ordinance to adopt a new chapter of the Clark County code to establish the community education boards. The measure was approved and a public hearing was scheduled for January 3 at 10 AM.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Workers at Las Vegas Starbucks location vote to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas voted in favor of unionizing. The labor group Starbucks Workers United announced the results of the vote at the store at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards. "THE FIRST STORE IN NEVADA JUST VOTED 11-7 IN FAVOR TO UNIONIZE!!"...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week’s powerful winter storm is pushing into the country and, while Las Vegas’ weather might be safe, our flights may not. It’s expected to barrel through the Midwest on Thursday and Friday, which Harry Reid International Airport says will be the busiest travel days this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Charlie-Mike Foundation adopt veteran families in need this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit wants to make sure military veterans have company through the holidays. That's why on Monday, the Charlie-Mike Foundation adopted 15 families. The non-profit is known to help veterans find work when they leave the military. Families were invited to apply or nominate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police mark decrease in crime in Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police brought the holiday spirit to a local apartment complex that made the nice list. LVMPD shared on Twitter that the Sportsman’s Royal Manor on Boulder Highway has seen a significant drop in crime. The apartment complex had previously generated more than...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police recruitment efforts headed to Southern California in January

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking to do some recruitment in Southern California starting early next year. The agency will be making a stop in San Diego and Huntington Beach in January, where they will conduct written and fitness exams for LVMPD Police and Corrections officer positions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy