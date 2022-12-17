Read full article on original website
Portland Movie Theaters Open on Christmas Day
Make a new tradition on Christmas day by visiting one of these independent movie theaters in and around Portland. These 12 local theaters are showing new releases and Christmas classics on December 25. All of them have theater snacks and some offer full meals. If you want to take the stress out of preparing a holiday feast, consider grabbing a bite at the movies.
Why western Oregon will see ice instead of snow this week
Both types of winter weather are expected as part of an ice storm in Portland this week. KGW meteorologist Rod Hill explains why we'll see ice rather than snow.
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
Hazardous Freezing Storm Predicted Across Oregon Into Christmas Weekend
If you are traveling before Christmas in Oregon, be prepared for extreme weather as across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington is expected to get hit with a “trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather” according to KOIN. The hazardous weather could potentially cause downed trees, power outages, and traffic collisions as a result of the freezing temperatures.
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
A year in the making: What a temperature blanket taught this PNW resident
2022 was the first year, and potentially the last, that Jene McMahon had crocheted a full blanket.
Portland’s Christmas Ships parade for 3 more evenings
Hundreds of people lined the shore of the Willamette River in Milwaukie Bay Park on Saturday to watch the Christmas Ships Parade during the city of Milwaukie’s annual Winter Solstice celebration. On shore, the event included a beer garden, hot food, a visit from Santa and a bonfire, along...
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
‘Get inside and stay inside’: MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW
With severe weather on the way, Multnomah County Officials are worried about a further strain on hospitals which are already busy with so many people sick right now.
Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
Travel impacts expected Thursday & Friday with snow and freezing rain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the next 36 to 48 hours, the weather in western Oregon and southwest Washington will begin to dramatically change. Cold arctic air will make its way into the area Wednesday and more of it will begin pouring out of the Columbia River Gorge. Dangerous travel...
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
Prepare for potentially disastrous pre-Christmas weather across the region
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and icy winds are forecast to create a trainwreck of nasty pre-Christmas weather in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Thursday afternoon and Christmas Eve. The extreme weather conditions could cause a wave of downed trees, burst pipes, power outages and weather-related traffic collisions.
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
No snow Sunday in Portland but Monday offers a small chance
Will it or won’t it snow? That’s the question many children are probably asking now that schools have closed for winter break. The answer Sunday is no. But Monday goes solidly in the probably-not-but-maybe category, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Meaning, if you can’t build a snow castle with your kid or grandkid Monday, you could at least take the equally thrilling opportunity to talk to your offspring about probabilities.
