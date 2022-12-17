ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sunderland fans are loud!' - Hull boss issues challenge to supporters

By Michael Graham
 5 days ago

Liam Rosenior says Hull fans will have to be at their best to down out traveling Sunderland support.

Liam Rosenior has told Hull’s fans that they will be ‘needed’ to negate the influence of the quality Sunderland support.

Rosenior took over from Shota Arveladze in November and he has picked up five points in his first four games in charge.

Despite that positive start, Hull go into the game just outside the Championship relegation zone following their 0-0 draw at Watford last week.

However, he has told his players to treat the restart of the season following the World Cup break as a ‘brand new season’ and he has challenged Hull supporters to bring a level of enthusiasm to match.

"What I've said to the players and it transcends to the supporters is that this is a brand new season now," he said. "We've gone away from home and got a point, a very good point against a very, very good team and I would ask the supporters to come in now and see it as a whole new season, and get right behind us.

"We're going to need them. Sunderland fans are loud and will be bringing a lot of supporters with them. We need to overcome their noise with our own noise.

"On the pitch, we have to do our bit to create that. One of my jobs, when I came here, was to create that atmosphere at home starting on Saturday, hopefully."

