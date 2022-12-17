ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — They’re hard to resist any time of the year – but especially around the holidays, a new pet may just make the perfect gift. "I know every year we get a couple people who come in and oh my, you know, my husband said we're gonna get a cat kitten or something for Christmas. And they're always so excited," said Chelsea Jones with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

ARLINGTON, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO