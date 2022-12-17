Read full article on original website
Mt. Crescent is now open for all those looking to have some winter fun
(Omaha,Neb.) — The Mt. Crescent ski area kicked off its first day of the season Wednesday; this year with new ownership. Pottawattamie County purchased it last December and took ownership of it this year. Folks came out by the dozens to have fun on the slopes. “There’s a lot...
City of Omaha and local homeless shelter prepare for freezing weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A winter storm is coming, city officials and non-profits are preparing for the winter blast. It’s cold outside but it’s about to get a whole lot colder because of the winter storm that's coming through Omaha and the metro Wednesday night.
Closings and delays for Thursday, Dec. 22
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A combination of snow, bitter-cold temperatures and high winds will be moving through the Omaha area over the next few days. Below is a list of closures and delays that have been announced for Dec. 22:. Blondo Childcare and Preschool: Closed. Children's Square Preschool and...
Omaha garbage pickup cancelled Thursday and Friday
Due to the storm and dangerous wind chill coming into the Metro, The Omaha Public Works Department has announced that solid waste pickup is being cancelled Thursday and Frida 12/22-23. There will not be makeup days, and the department said residents who collect more garbage than can fit in their...
Omaha Public Works officials talk operations during winter storm
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Activity is now in full swing at the City of Omaha's Public Works yard. Wednesday morning, city officials discussed what operations might look like as an expected winter storm ramps up. According to the city, more than 100 pieces of equipment will be at its disposal...
Metro adjusting bus schedules due extreme cold weather
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With extremely cold weather expected tp hit Omaha over the next few days, Metro will be running more limited service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Metro spokesperson. Most of Metro's Saturday routes will run on schedule, but not all...
WCA looking for nominations for Tribute to Women Luncheon
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The WCA is looking for nominations for the Tribute to Women Luncheon that will happen in the summer, according to a press release from the organization. The purpose of the luncheon and the award is to honor women who have helped others in the Greater Omaha Metro Area.
Heartland Family Service work to get housing for hundreds of vacated tenants
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The emergency shut down of Legacy Crossing apartments in Omaha brought in the crisis response team at Heartland Family Service. Since Monday they have been working to make sure every tenant from the apartment complex has a place to go. The notice to...
Salvation Army opening warming centers in light of dangerously cold weather
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Salvation Army is opening three warming centers in light of the dangerously cold weather headed to the Metro, according to a press release from the organization. These centers will provide safe spaces inside to get away from the dropping temperatures outside. The locations and...
Thinking of gifting a pet this Christmas? Here's what one expert says to consider first
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — They’re hard to resist any time of the year – but especially around the holidays, a new pet may just make the perfect gift. "I know every year we get a couple people who come in and oh my, you know, my husband said we're gonna get a cat kitten or something for Christmas. And they're always so excited," said Chelsea Jones with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
Murder suspect found in Seattle extradited back to Omaha, booked into Douglas County jail
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An 18-year-old accused of the Nov. 6 murder at 49th Avenue and Miami Street was extricated back to Omaha today after he was found and arrested in Seattle, WA back on Dec. 7, according to a press release from Omaha Police. Keanu Louis was booked...
Closings and delays for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Freezing temperatures with snow and dangerous wind are expected for Wednesday. Below are a list of closures and delays that have been announced for Dec. 21:. Bellevue Public Schools: Closed. Bennington Public Schools: Closed. Blair Public Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday. Elkhorn Public Schools: Closed.
Wynonna Judd announces special guest for Omaha concert in February
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Wynonna Judd announced the special guests for her 2023 The Judds: The Final Tour including the guest for the Omaha concert, according to a press release from the tour. The tour that will celebrate the life of Naomi Judd is set to come to the...
Tenants evacuated six days before Christmas from northwest apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tenants of a northwest apartment complex are being evacuated from their homes just six days before Christmas, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office. Those who reside at Legacy Crossings Apartments at 105th and Fort streets will be relocating Monday after the complex...
Pottawattamie County declares road snow emergency through Friday
Pottawattamie County issued the following advisory due to the incoming storm:. Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a Snow Emergency. The Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 P.M., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations.
Douglas County sees third pediatric COVID-19 death along with four other deaths
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five new COVID-19 deaths including a pediatric death. This is the third pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The girl had multiple underlying health conditions, and she was vaccinated. The...
Warrant served by FBI at home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo among others
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Federal agents served a search warrant Tuesday morning at the south Omaha home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo, and warrants were also served for two Omaha police officers. FOX42 News has also learned there is also an FBI investigation into the PACE organization. PACE is short for Police Athletics for Community Engagement.
UPDATE: Charges filed, bond set in I-80 pursuit, standoff
LINCOLN, Neb. — A North Dakota man has had his bond set at 10 percent of $500,000 as faces charges in connection to a pursuit and hour-long standoff across the state last week. Kasey Martinson, 56, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a...
Creighton women's hoops facing tough test against No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton's women's basketball is gearing up for it's biggest challenge of the season so far. The Lady Jays are travelling to the bay area for a matchup with No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday. "None of us are backing away from that challenge. If anything we...
