Twice-paroled molester convicted in child porn case

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man with a decades-long history of sexually abusing young boys has once again been convicted of a child sex crime and faces his third prison sentence in Colorado.

Floyd David Slusher, 69, is a former Boy Scout troop leader and twice-convicted child molester who received a third conviction this month, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District. A jury found Slusher guilty of child sexual exploitation after police found child pornography on his computer earlier this year.

“This defendant should have never been released from prison to victimize more children,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement. “Looking at his history, it’s shocking and disturbing that he was released from prison early – again. Once again, Colorado’s broken parole system favors dangerous criminals over public safety.”

Child molestation dates back to Boy Scouts in 1970

Slusher’s history of child sex abuse goes back to 1970-72, when he was a Boy Scout member in Germany and was caught having sex with boys, according to the release. The Boy Scouts of America sent him back to the U.S., where he became a troop leader in Boulder.

The pattern continued. As a troop leader, he molested more boys and was convicted of assault. Although he faced life in prison, he was ultimately let out on parole and molested another boy in 1990.

Slusher was sentenced to 50 years in that case, plus another eight years for trying to escape. But once again, he was granted parole in October 2020.

Slusher was placed on the sex offender registry upon his most recent release. But he was arrested once again in February, this time for child pornography. Police in Aurora found videos “showing young children performing sex acts on adults,” according to the release.

“This defendant has a history of sexually abusing children dating back more than 45 years, and it is deeply concerning that he was able to engage in this type of behavior while on parole for a similar offense,” Deputy District Attorney Jacob Kremin said in a statement.

Prosecutors are now pursuing two sentence enhancers related to Slusher’s habitual sex offenses. Trial on those is set for March 20, when he could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 36 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.