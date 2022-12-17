Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Related
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
WKBW-TV
Snow removal crews preparing for Christmas weekend storm in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow removal crews are already planning for the forecasted snowstorm. The timing of the storm, coinciding with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas day on Sunday, is causing some issues with staffing because so many are hoping to have off for Christmas. Erie County Department...
WKBW-TV
High impact, long duration winter storm hits this holiday weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is about to be "scrooged" by an extremely powerful winter storm that will arrive just in time for the holiday travel rush at the end of the week. The storm will carve a path through the upper Great Lakes and into Canada....
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
Airport prepares for snow, wind expected to blast WNY
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The incoming winter weather is shaking up many holiday travel plans. Travelers say they are trying to make it out ahead of possible delays and cancellations. Airport officials say they will keep the airport open as long as conditions are safe. “I didn’t even know there was a big snowstorm coming […]
WGRZ TV
City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
Ways to prepare for the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are fortunate to be staying put this weekend in areas being hit by the storm, there are still some things you can do to prepare your property for heavy winds. 2 On Your Side talked with National Grid about being prepared, that way you...
School districts keeping close watch on winter storm forecast
School leaders across the region are keeping a very close watch on a massive storm expected to hit Western New York the region as a number of school districts remain in class through Friday.
Tesla's legacy on display in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you ever drive in the Tonawandas, you have likely driven by without giving it a second thought, but sitting right there at the corner of the Twin City Highway and Robinson Road is the old North Tonawanda Transformer Station. It's a piece of history,...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Mayor Brown announces closing, changes in advance of weekend storm
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a number of closings and changes Wednesday ahead of predicted harsh winter weather this holiday weekend.
WGRZ TV
What is a bomb cyclone?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
WGRZ TV
Winter weather alerts, what do they mean?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The above video attached was originally published in January 2022) With a strong winter storm coming, there will be many weather elements that may come into play. 2 On Your Side Meteorologist Patrick Hammer breaks down what each weather alert means. Winter Storm Warning...
Blizzard Warning now posted for Buffalo, much of WNY Friday through Sunday
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
chautauquatoday.com
Lake Shore Flood Warning Issued for Chautauqua and Erie Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has upgraded the lake shore flood watch for Chautauqua and Erie counties to a warning, which runs from 7:00 AM Friday until 7:00 PM Saturday. Forecasters are calling for a rapid rise in water levels that will result in significant flooding along the Lake Erie shore. Flooding will be likely in several areas, including Dunkirk Harbor and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion. The lake level at Buffalo may exceed three feet above flood stage.
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
stepoutbuffalo.com
22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022
Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?
The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
Comments / 1