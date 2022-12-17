ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Airport prepares for snow, wind expected to blast WNY

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The incoming winter weather is shaking up many holiday travel plans. Travelers say they are trying to make it out ahead of possible delays and cancellations. Airport officials say they will keep the airport open as long as conditions are safe. “I didn’t even know there was a big snowstorm coming […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

City of Buffalo announces closing, changes due to storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is making plans ahead of the weekend storm to ensure safety of its residents. “A winter storm watch has been issued for all of Western New York except for Allegany County from 7:00 am on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I encourage everyone to plan accordingly and finish up their last-minute holiday shopping and errands by Thursday, before the harsh weather arrives.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ways to prepare for the storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are fortunate to be staying put this weekend in areas being hit by the storm, there are still some things you can do to prepare your property for heavy winds. 2 On Your Side talked with National Grid about being prepared, that way you...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tesla's legacy on display in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you ever drive in the Tonawandas, you have likely driven by without giving it a second thought, but sitting right there at the corner of the Twin City Highway and Robinson Road is the old North Tonawanda Transformer Station. It's a piece of history,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
WGRZ TV

What is a bomb cyclone?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Winter weather alerts, what do they mean?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The above video attached was originally published in January 2022) With a strong winter storm coming, there will be many weather elements that may come into play. 2 On Your Side Meteorologist Patrick Hammer breaks down what each weather alert means. Winter Storm Warning...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lake Shore Flood Warning Issued for Chautauqua and Erie Counties

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has upgraded the lake shore flood watch for Chautauqua and Erie counties to a warning, which runs from 7:00 AM Friday until 7:00 PM Saturday. Forecasters are calling for a rapid rise in water levels that will result in significant flooding along the Lake Erie shore. Flooding will be likely in several areas, including Dunkirk Harbor and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion. The lake level at Buffalo may exceed three feet above flood stage.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

22 Most Popular Buffalo & WNY Restaurants of 2022

Every year we look back at the most notable things that happened in the food and drink and entertainment industries. We look at the best new restaurants, the full list of places that opened and closed throughout the year, and the most popular topics and events across StepOutBuffalo.com. It’s fun to see where Buffalonians stepped out to most in 2022 – what made you stop scrolling and start drooling!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Bumpiest Road To Drive In New York State?

The tolls in New York State along the Thruway/I-90 are expected to rise over the next few years. As we get ready to pay more to travel back and forth, the cost to do so will increase. The reasoning behind the increase is that the Thruway needs repairs and will need even more as the Thruway ages.
BUFFALO, NY

