The National Weather Service in Buffalo has upgraded the lake shore flood watch for Chautauqua and Erie counties to a warning, which runs from 7:00 AM Friday until 7:00 PM Saturday. Forecasters are calling for a rapid rise in water levels that will result in significant flooding along the Lake Erie shore. Flooding will be likely in several areas, including Dunkirk Harbor and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion. The lake level at Buffalo may exceed three feet above flood stage.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO