Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Related
Chronicle
Beavers Overcome 14-Point Deficit to Beat Wildcats
Ocosta: Figueroa-Tinoco 4, Agranon-Rosas 8, Barnum 3, X. Prigmore 15, N. Prigmore 3, Turner 8, Lewis 6. Tenino: Gonia 22, P. Snider 4, Schow 20, Feltus 5, Noonan 2. The Tenino boys basketball team dug itself a hole in the first half, but came back with a vengeance in the second at home on Brock Court, beating Ocosta 53-47 in non-league play Wednesday.
Chronicle
Napavine Wins Ugly Against Davenport
Davenport: Soliday 6, Jacobsen 14, Schneider 4, Jacoby 7, Lathrop 4. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 3, Gall 3, Tupuola 3, O’Neill 13, Schutz 6, Evander 7, Hamilton 14. Though it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Napavine girls basketball team got its road trip to Brewster off to a good start in a 51-35 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Hammer Beavers
The Rainier girls basketball team had absolutely no issues with Tenino whatsoever Tuesday, blowing the Beavers out 72-6 in a non-league contest. The Mountaineers shut the Beavers out 24-0 in the first quarter, and allowed just two points in each of the following three. Brooklynn Swenson scored 28 points to...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Hand Beavers First Loss
Tenino: Gonia 15, P. Snider 3, Schow 13, Feltus 12, Noonan 7. Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 17, Jo. Meldrum 11, Owen 10, Ji. Meldrum 11, Sprouffske 6. Hosting its neighbors just down the road on Highway 507, the 2B Rainier boys basketball team handed 1A Tenino its first loss of the season in a 59-50 win Tuesday night in non-league action.
Chronicle
Gorillas Run Past Tigers in Neutral Site Showcase
Napavine: Kelly 2, Stanley 2, Grose 18, Denault 17, Nelson 2, Prather 9. Davenport: Rainwater 34, Soliday 14, Gunning 10, Colbert 9, Telecky 3, Schillinger 4. In its first major test of the season, the No. 6 Napavine boys basketball team was defeated in a neutral site contest against No. 4 Davenport, 74-50, Wednesday night.
Chronicle
Thunderbirds’ Strong Third Quarter Downs Blazers
Tumwater: Brewer 21, Sumrok 15, Gjurasic 11, Waltermeyer 7, Larson 6, Beebee 5, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Caldwell 2. In a mostly defensive battle through two quarters, the Tumwater girls basketball team erupted in the third quarter to take home a 71-45 victory over 3A Timberline Tuesday night on the road.
Chronicle
Dalan’s 30 Leads W.F. West to Win Over Mark Morris
Mark Morris: Merzoian 21, Mejia 4, Blain 4, Noel 3, Garons 2. W.F. West: Fragner 10, Rogerson 4, Deskins 4, Simpson 9, Bennett 8, Dalan 30. Facing a non-league matchup against Mark Morris out of the 2A Greater St. Helens League for its final home game of the calendar year, the W.F. West girls basketball team knew it was getting a possible early-season prologue to the district tournament.
Chronicle
Trojans Take Out Acorns
The Pe Ell boys basketball team earned itself a statement win in non-league play, beating Oakville 61-42 at home Wednesday. “Our young men generated everything tonight from our defensive intensity for all four quarters,” Pe Ell coach Chris Phelps said. “We were patient offensively and tenacious defensively. I’m really happy for our guys, but this is only the start for us.”
Chronicle
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale
Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
Chronicle
Loggers Fall to Grizzlies’ Press
Onalaska: Rushton 15, Underhill 10, Russon 10, R. McGraw 9, Lawrence 7, C. McGraw 5, Pannkuk 4, Zandell 2. The Onalaska boys basketball team’s first experience playing against a full-court trapping press turned into a trial by fire against Hoquiam, and the Loggers came out a little singed in an 82-62 loss Monday.
Chronicle
Kelly’s 29 Points Leads Cardinals Past Eagles
Paced by a stifling defense and Kindyl Kelly — who outscored Three Rivers Christian by herself — the Winlock girls basketball team was victorious in a home win Tuesday night, 44-11. Kelly scored 29 points, snatched away nine steals, and hauled in seven rebounds to lead the Cardinals,...
Chronicle
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen
Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Host Local Wrestling Duals
At the annual Rainier Duals last weekend, the Rainier wrestling team finished third among a field of Montesano, Kelso, Seattle Academy, Chief Leschi, and Forks. Forks went 4-0 to take home championship honors, and Montesano won a tiebreaker with the Mountaineers to take second. Each team had four duals, and...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Doris Mae Brown: 1941-2022
Doris Mae Brown of Renton, Washington, was born Doris Mae Lang on Feb. 20, 1941, in Old Appleton, Missouri, to Virgil and Mamie Lang. She was the sister of Harold Lang, Don Lang, Mary Beth McDaniel, Carolyn Schwartz and Rick Lang. Doris passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Chronicle
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Chronicle
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino
The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
Chronicle
Algiers Road Permanently Closed in Yelm
Algiers Road, which connects Creek Street to Northeast Plaza Drive Southeast, permanently closed on Wednesday, Dec. 10. Construction blocks were placed at both ends of Algiers Road, as well as other entrances to the street near CrossFit Yelm and 911 Driving School. Yelm Public Works Director Cody Colt said Algiers...
Chronicle
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Chronicle
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
Comments / 0