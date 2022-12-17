Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Lady Cyclones earn win in South Carolina tourney
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Elizabethton’s girls knocked off a red-hot Georgia team Tuesday. Lina Lyon and Marlee Mathena combined for 29 points as the Lady Cyclones ended White County’s 12-game winning streak with a 63-49 decision during a holiday tournament.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge runs away from Cloudland in FCA tourney
BLOUNTVILLE — It was all West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee FCA Hoops Classic. The Wolves roared out to a 29-point halftime lead and rolled to a 76-32 victory in high school basketball Monday night.
Johnson City Press
LSU hands ETSU another close defeat
BATON ROUGE — LSU keeps winning the close games. East Tennessee State keeps losing them. The Bucs rallied from a 14-point deficit to cut LSU’s lead to two on multiple occasions, but came up short in a 72-68 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Johnson City Press
Hampton boasting state's best offensive output
It’s way early, but Hampton has been scoring points at a better clip than any boys’ basketball team in the state. The Bulldogs have topped 90 points three times and were averaging 81.5 going in Monday’s game.
Johnson City Press
ETSU looks to snap four-game skid at LSU
These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or less, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) will try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Despite the close losses, the Bucs feel they can get things turned around.
Johnson City Press
Cavs' Dean named SAC player of the week
WISE — Bradley Dean had himself a week and the South Atlantic Conference took notice. The sophomore guard for Virginia-Wise was named the SAC men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Johnson City Press
Wattad finding success in third season as Lander coach
Omar Wattad is already seeing good results in his third year as Lander University head basketball coach. The all-time leading scorer in Science Hill High School history moved to the coaching ranks after playing collegiately at Georgetown and later Chattanooga.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 21
Dec. 21, 1899: The Comet quoted a frightening article that originally appeared in the Nashville Banner. “Dr. J. A. Albright returned this morning from a trip to East Tennessee. He found twenty-five or thirty cases of smallpox at Butler, in Johnson county, and across the Watauga, in Carter county, between Butler and Fish Springs. The cases have been isolated and quarantined.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools Orchestra brings holiday music, education to elementary students
In the weeks leading up to Christmas break, the Science Hill Orchestra Chamber Guild has visited approximately 10 elementary schools spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging students to be interested in orchestral instruments. At each school, the students played Christmas songs interspersed throughout a poem performed by Science Hill senior Kaylee...
Johnson City Press
Fred Sauceman: Peanut butter pinwheels: A recipe worth the trouble
Homeroom teachers hold an exalted place in my past. At EastView Elementary in Greeneville, these ladies made sure our days began with smiles and encouragement. Come holiday time, they deserved something extra special. And nothing expressed gratitude any better than a tray of peanut butter pinwheels — snowy white, beautifully...
Johnson City Press
7 Brew open for business in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A coffee stop is brewing something new for this region after opening on Stone Drive last week. The chain 7 Brew got its start in Rogers, Arkansas, with its name originating from the seven original coffees flavors still offered on the menu today.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: New Sullivan director may have additional evaluations
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones is preparing to negotiate a new director of schools contract with Chuck Carter in the new year. And Jones has asked the seven board members and Carter to send him any suggestions for the contract, which could include additional evaluations per the suggestion of a board member.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport approves spending additional money on D-B dome repair
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
The City of Kingsport will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission approves budgeting plans for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission unanimously approved several budget requests and budget amendments on Monday during its final meeting of 2022. The unanimous actions included a $13,448,908.36 approval of federal school projects funds that was not passed by the commission last month because commissioners wanted more details about the funds. Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter responded and answered funding questions from the commission’s Budget Committee last week.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family raises awareness as infant fights rare disease
MOUNT CARMEL– As the Christmas holidays draw closer, many families look forward to being together. One Mount Carmel couple is fighting with the State of Tennessee to bring their family together and raise awareness for their 10-month-old daughter’s rare condition. When Quinnlee Mae Shriner was born on February...
Johnson City Press
Ballad Health nurses selected for leadership roles at Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center
Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals. Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Cynthia Ellis bound to grand jury in Andrew Gilbertson death
ELIZABETHTON — Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary trial in Sessions Court on Monday. Ellis is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting death of her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Gilbertson. Judge Keith Bowers Jr....
Johnson City Press
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
Comments / 0