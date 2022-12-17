Two people hurt after crash involving Rapid bus near GVSU

Two people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle Friday night, following a collision that involved a Rapid Bus.

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, investigators responded to a crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive, and were advised that two people were trapped in a vehicle.

Investigation on-scene revealed that a 26-year-old man from Walker was west bound on Lake Michigan Drive, when he lost control of a Mercury Sable and came to a stop in the middle of the road. At that time, an accordion-style Rapid Bus was also on Lake Michigan Drive and unable to stop. The bus ended up hitting the Sable, which had been blocking the road, and pushed it into the median.

The driver of the Sable and a 23-year-old woman passenger were both extricated by the Wright Tallmadge Fire Department. Investigators say the driver had serious but non life-threatening injuries, the passenger also had non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the bus and the one passenger on board were not hurt.

That section of Lake Michigan Drive was closed for a short time to complete the investigation and clean up.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

