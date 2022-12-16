ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC

World Cup 2022: France's Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni racially abused

France players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the World Cup final. France were beaten 4-2 in a penalty shootout by Argentina on Sunday as they failed to defend their world title. Coman's club Bayern Munich have since posted...
BBC

Australia football violence: 'My heart sank after highs of World Cup'

Australian football has been plunged into turmoil this week following violence at a derby match between two of its biggest clubs. Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover was left with blood streaming down his face after he was allegedly struck with a metal bucket during a pitch invasion by fans on Saturday.

