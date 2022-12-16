Read full article on original website
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged by FA with further 30 breaches of betting rules
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules. Last month he was charged with 232 alleged breaches of betting rules. Toney, 26, has scored 10 Premier League goals this season but missed out on a place in the...
BBC
Karim Benzema: France striker claims in tweet that international career 'is ending'
France striker Karim Benzema has tweeted that his journey with national team "is ending". Benzema, who turned 35 on Monday, missed the World Cup through injury as Les Bleus lost 4-2 on penalties to Argentina in the final. He has 97 caps, scoring 37 goals and now it appears he...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni racially abused
France players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the World Cup final. France were beaten 4-2 in a penalty shootout by Argentina on Sunday as they failed to defend their world title. Coman's club Bayern Munich have since posted...
BBC
Australia football violence: 'My heart sank after highs of World Cup'
Australian football has been plunged into turmoil this week following violence at a derby match between two of its biggest clubs. Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover was left with blood streaming down his face after he was allegedly struck with a metal bucket during a pitch invasion by fans on Saturday.
