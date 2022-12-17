Read full article on original website
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance
A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
