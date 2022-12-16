Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
kmyu.tv
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
kmyu.tv
Mural honors Salt Lake City elementary school teacher who died of cancer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A special mural and outdoor learning space at Riley Elementary honors a young teacher who died from skin cancer. No matter how cold or snowy it is, monarch and marigold flowers will always greet the students at Riley. Art Specialist Regina Stenberg painted a...
kmyu.tv
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
kmyu.tv
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
kmyu.tv
Sisters who were once homeless now worry about those left unsheltered in cold weather
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — Susy Colvin and Melissa Hunt used to live in a family shelter in Midvale. The two sisters were once homeless but now worry about those left unsheltered during the recent cold weather. The two sisters both have one daughter of their own. In the last...
kmyu.tv
Church and outreach group provide warm space for unsheltered in dangerously cold temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The dangerously cold temperatures are raising concerns in northern Utah after UTA confirmed that a woman froze to death at a bus stop after leaving Salt Lake Regional Hospital this weekend. To increase space from what the shelters provide, the First United Methodist Church...
kmyu.tv
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
kmyu.tv
Road Home Mediathon Today!
Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
kmyu.tv
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
kmyu.tv
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
kmyu.tv
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
kmyu.tv
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
kmyu.tv
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
kmyu.tv
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
kmyu.tv
Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
kmyu.tv
Experts give tips to help Utahns stay current on gas, electricity bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even before the official arrival of winter, Utahns were cranking up the heat at home to get through low temperatures. That likely means higher utility bills during a time when inflation and holiday purchases are putting a squeeze on family budgets. To help manage...
kmyu.tv
Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
kmyu.tv
Assault suspect arrested after Salt Lake SWAT responds to Rose Park area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An assault suspect has been arrested after a search through Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. Officials responded to the area of 1000 North American Beauty Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting. As they were responding, police...
