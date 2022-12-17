ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Road Home Mediathon Today!

Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy