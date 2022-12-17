Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
kmyu.tv
Utah County enjoying lower gas prices as holiday travel ramps up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports will be filling up soon with holiday travelers. Nancy Volmer, spokesperson at Salt Lake International Airport, said Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days before Christmas. “We’re expecting up to 30,000 passengers each day,” Volmer said, noting that the...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
kmyu.tv
Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
kmyu.tv
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
kmyu.tv
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
75-year-old male dies at Deer Valley Resort after collapsing on ski run
PARK CITY, Utah — On Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., Deer Valley Resort ski patrol was notified of an emergency in which a man collapsed on a Homeward Bound ski run […]
kmyu.tv
Utah County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off his ankle monitor
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said cut off his ankle monitor. Joshua Leo Marlow was previously booked into jail on drug-related charges when a judge released him with the GPS ankle monitor. The sheriff's office said the intention...
kmyu.tv
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
kmyu.tv
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
kmyu.tv
Road Home Mediathon Today!
Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
Comments / 0