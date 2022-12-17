AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office rejected an Austin police officer's attorneys' request to appear before a grand jury. In a letter, prosecutor Joshua Smalley wrote "We respectfully decline this request. To do otherwise would be a departure from both preexisting and current grand jury practice in Travis County which is not afforded to any other person in Travis County who has a matter pending before a grand jury. To deviate from our policy in this instance would create an unjustified instance of specialized treatment."

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO