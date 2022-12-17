Read full article on original website
Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
Driver killed in head-on collision with semi in Box Elder County
BEAVER DAM, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed after crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a semi truck between Beaver Dam and Petersboro in Box Elder County. Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to State Route 30 near milepost 99 around 1...
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
Local nonprofit pleads for change to keep homeless safe during extreme cold temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A local nonprofit said people are dying and more needs to be done to help those who have nowhere to stay, especially on these bitterly cold nights. Utah's Office of Homeless Services reported Salt Lake City shelters are filling fast. They do have space...
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
Utah women move up one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll
The University of Utah women's basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after two dominating performances over the last week. The Utes took down Colorado 85-58 Wednesday, led by Alissa Pili's 25 points. Pili also recorded 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks - along with a steal. The junior forward from Alaska has led Utah in points 5 of their 10 games, netting a season-high 28 points twice - against Mississippis Valley State and BYU.
