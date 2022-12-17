ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake police take kidnapping fugitive into custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police took a man with an active felony kidnapping warrant into custody after receiving a report of a possible protective order violation. Investigators from the Salt Lake City Police Department said received a call from a community member notifying them of the possible offense at a residence near 400 West 200 North shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
MAGNA, UT
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah women move up one spot to No. 12 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The University of Utah women's basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after two dominating performances over the last week. The Utes took down Colorado 85-58 Wednesday, led by Alissa Pili's 25 points. Pili also recorded 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks - along with a steal. The junior forward from Alaska has led Utah in points 5 of their 10 games, netting a season-high 28 points twice - against Mississippis Valley State and BYU.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

