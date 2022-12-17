Robert Williams III focused on 'just getting a sense of confidence' during first game back

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Robert Williams III is finally back in action for the Boston Celtics, and although his return coincided with a Celtics loss to the Orlando Magic, it was a big milestone on the season for Timelord and his team.

His first action of the year since undergoing a knee procedure in September, Williams contributed a few big dunks and some characteristically stellar defense Friday night. The Celtics big man finished the game with 7 points and 5 rebounds in 18 minutes of burn. He did run into foul trouble early but had a pretty promising return to the court all things considered.

After the game, Williams told reporters his focus was simply on feeling comfortable, especially after scoring his first basket.

“There was a lot of nerves before the beginning of the game,” Williams said. “It was just about getting a sense of confidence.”

Williams received a loud ovation from Celtics fans as he prepared to check in mid-way through the first quarter. He was asked about what he was thinking to himself in that moment.

“‘Don’t mess up,'” Williams said he told himself. “‘Just calm down a little bit, find a way to help your teammates.'”

The Timelord was also asked when he first found a sense of comfort. True to form, it came alongside a big alley-oop slam.

“It was that first dunk, I just need to catch a lob and dunk, to be honest. Just to add a sense of confidence.”

Williams lamented he could have been better defensively in his first game back. He’s said he’s ultimately looking forward to “just getting back into rhythm.”

