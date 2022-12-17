ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Robert Williams III focused on 'just getting a sense of confidence' during first game back

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m1AEe_0jli2lLJ00
Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Robert Williams III is finally back in action for the Boston Celtics, and although his return coincided with a Celtics loss to the Orlando Magic, it was a big milestone on the season for Timelord and his team.

His first action of the year since undergoing a knee procedure in September, Williams contributed a few big dunks and some characteristically stellar defense Friday night. The Celtics big man finished the game with 7 points and 5 rebounds in 18 minutes of burn. He did run into foul trouble early but had a pretty promising return to the court all things considered.

After the game, Williams told reporters his focus was simply on feeling comfortable, especially after scoring his first basket.

“There was a lot of nerves before the beginning of the game,” Williams said. “It was just about getting a sense of confidence.”

Williams received a loud ovation from Celtics fans as he prepared to check in mid-way through the first quarter. He was asked about what he was thinking to himself in that moment.

“‘Don’t mess up,'” Williams said he told himself. “‘Just calm down a little bit, find a way to help your teammates.'”

The Timelord was also asked when he first found a sense of comfort. True to form, it came alongside a big alley-oop slam.

“It was that first dunk, I just need to catch a lob and dunk, to be honest. Just to add a sense of confidence.”

Williams lamented he could have been better defensively in his first game back. He’s said he’s ultimately looking forward to “just getting back into rhythm.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' coach Jacque Vaughn 'looks forward' to Kyrie Irving playing Friday against Bucks

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for Wednesday’s 143-113 win over the Golden State Warriors due to right calf tightness. According to reporting by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Vaughn said that Irving experienced tightness in his calf during some shooting he was doing before the game and Vaughn made the decision to sit Irving after that.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New HoopsHype top 100 trade value rankings lists four Boston Celtics

The folks over at HoopsHype have an eye on the trade value of every player in the league. And they have put that to work in creating the fifth edition of their trade value ranking series that they released earlier this week, which of course features a number of prominent players from the Boston Celtics’ roster now that we have made it to about the quarter-point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero registers 20th career 20-point game

Paolo Banchero put up yet another 20-point game on Wednesday to help the Orlando Magic stay hot and post a comeback win on the road over the Houston Rockets. Banchero produced 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 116-110 victory. He shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of work for his sixth double-double of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz dishes on playing Augusta with Tiger Woods, how impressive his latest comeback has been and more

Augusta National. On a Sunday. Less than a month before the Masters. Or, as John Smoltz recounts, just another round with his good buddy Tiger Woods. “He said ‘I’ll fly you down, we’ll play Augusta, I’ll have you back by 3 o’clock. Can you do it?’ I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I need to ask my manager,’ and luckily I have a light day,” Smoltz said with a smile on his face. “Long story short, my manager lets me do it, nobody finds out. Wheels up, we go play Augusta, on Sunday with every pin as the Sunday pin.”
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy