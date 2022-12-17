The University of Utah women's basketball team moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after two dominating performances over the last week. The Utes took down Colorado 85-58 Wednesday, led by Alissa Pili's 25 points. Pili also recorded 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks - along with a steal. The junior forward from Alaska has led Utah in points 5 of their 10 games, netting a season-high 28 points twice - against Mississippis Valley State and BYU.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO