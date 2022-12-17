The Denver area will begin the workweek in the mid-40s on Monday, the first of three cool-but-mild days before temperatures plummet into subzero territory Wednesday night. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 45 on Monday under mostly sunny skies, with winds in the 6 mph to 13 mph range and gusts as high as 23 mph. The low is expected to drop to around 18 on Monday night.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO