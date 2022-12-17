Read full article on original website
Colorado State football inks 34 on signing day
Christmas came a few days early for Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell and his staff. Wednesday, 34 high school and transfer players signed their letters of intent to join the Rams next season as CSU begins the project of filling the voids left by graduates and players who left the team either during the season or after to enter the transfer portal.
Northern Colorado wrestling goes 3-0 in first home event of 2022-23 season
The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team opened its home schedule on Sunday with commanding victories in its three-dual meet. UNC defeated Northeastern Junior College (44-6), Northwest Kansas Technical College (47-6) and New Mexico Highlands (49-0) at Bank of Colorado Arena. “Overall, I think we started a little flat in...
Denver stretched to “breaking point” amid migrant crisis and brutal cold snap, mayor warns
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and administration officials gathered in the basement of the city and county building Wednesday and described a city on the verge of running out of resources to meet the challenges of an influx of migrants from the southern border coupled with a dangerous arctic cold front expected grip a wide swath of the country over the next few days.
Cool start to week, with subzero temperatures and -50 wind chills expected in coming days
The Denver area will begin the workweek in the mid-40s on Monday, the first of three cool-but-mild days before temperatures plummet into subzero territory Wednesday night. The National Weather Service is calling for a high near 45 on Monday under mostly sunny skies, with winds in the 6 mph to 13 mph range and gusts as high as 23 mph. The low is expected to drop to around 18 on Monday night.
