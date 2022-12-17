Fog, sub-freezing temperatures expected over the weekend

Dense fog is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning this weekend.

Sub-freezing temperatures are likely in most of the San Joaquin Valley tonight, Saturday night

and Sunday night. A warming trend is expected next week.

By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees

above normal for this time of year. Dry weather will persist.

