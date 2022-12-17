Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women rise to occasion in 4th quarter at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall. However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.
Murray Ledger & Times
West Jess explodes in 2nd quarter to put Lakers insurmountable hole
LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine. Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much...
Murray Ledger & Times
Payne’s Racer jersey number to be retired
MURRAY— Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member, Cameron Payne, will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Tip off time for the game will be announced soon. The special moment will occur at halftime.
Murray Ledger & Times
Louisville Ballard continues romp through west with win over Tigers
PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
Murray Ledger & Times
Warming center to open as temps drop
MURRAY – Racer Arena will be opening as a warming center at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will remain open until Saturday afternoon, at the latest. Racer Arena, also referred to as Cutchin Field House is located at 14th and Payne streets and opened in 1954. It was the home of the Murray State Racer men’s and women’s basketball team until they moved to the CFSB Center in 1998 and is currently home to the Murray State Racer women’s volleyball team, which is the only team to use the facility during regular season competition. The building has a capacity of 5,500 citizens.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hospitalizations remain low despite high COVID numbers
MURRAY – With 103 cases, Calloway County reported the eighth highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) weekly COVID-19 report, and currently has the highest incidence rate in the state of Kentucky at 37.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Murray Ledger & Times
Holland: Flash freezing, extreme cold could bring hazardous driving conditions
MURRAY – While the snow predicted for this week is not expected to be much, flash freezing could cause hazardous driving conditions starting Thursday evening. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said Calloway County will get “brutal” cold temperatures and strong winds, bringing a frigid wind chill with them.
Murray Ledger & Times
Preparations for pets during inclement weather
MURRAY – Protect your pets from extreme weather this week by following these simple steps courtesy of Calloway County Humane Society and Lost But Loved Animal Rescue. This holiday season will bring extreme cold weather dropping to 10 degrees below zero with the wind chill factor on Friday and 25 degrees below zero on Saturday and Sunday. It is important for your pets to be protected during the cold front, especially outdoor pets.
Comments / 0