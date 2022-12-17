MURRAY – Racer Arena will be opening as a warming center at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and will remain open until Saturday afternoon, at the latest. Racer Arena, also referred to as Cutchin Field House is located at 14th and Payne streets and opened in 1954. It was the home of the Murray State Racer men’s and women’s basketball team until they moved to the CFSB Center in 1998 and is currently home to the Murray State Racer women’s volleyball team, which is the only team to use the facility during regular season competition. The building has a capacity of 5,500 citizens.

MURRAY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO