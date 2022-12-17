ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day

Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power

The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley's Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Second-half surge powers Plum girls past Franklin Regional

With 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter Monday night, the Franklin Regional girls basketball team held a three-point lead over Section 1-5A rival Plum and hoped to extend its advantage. But the Mustangs then went on a 14-0 run that lasted until two minutes were left in...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller

In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
LEECHBURG, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets rebound with 139-119 win over Beaver County

It’s not unusual for the Steel City Yellow Jackets to come out slow about the Beaver County Indians. The teams know each other well and Pittsburgh’s team routinely starts slowly in New Castle. The Indians came out strong with a 12-0 run, before Kenny Holmes sank a three-pointer...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop

Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit win total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition

For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Winners named in Tarentum holiday light contest. Tarentum Recreation Board...
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy