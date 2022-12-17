High school roundup for Dec. 16, 2022: North Hills wins at buzzer; Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine scores 44 to hit 1,000

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace, Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci carry A-K Valley flag on signing day
Braylan Lovelace and Nick Curci may be headed to different colleges, but the two Alle-Kiski Valley football standouts on Wednesday shared a similar celebratory atmosphere. They finalized their college decisions to Pitt and Duquesne, respectively, along with friends, family, teammates and coaches on the first day of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches. The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford trio signs letters of intent, proving program’s power
The WPIAL and PIAA trophies in the display case at Penn-Trafford tell the story of how far the football program has come. But so do the college signers. The hardware is the centerpiece, the ultimate goal, but NCAA signing day also symbolizes the progress the Warriors have made in recent seasons to become an elite team in the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley's Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt
It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month. Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Second-half surge powers Plum girls past Franklin Regional
With 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the third quarter Monday night, the Franklin Regional girls basketball team held a three-point lead over Section 1-5A rival Plum and hoped to extend its advantage. But the Mustangs then went on a 14-0 run that lasted until two minutes were left in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg boys hold off Jeannette in section thriller
In a boys basketball game that looked like Leechburg would win easily, Jeannette turned it into a dogfight. However, Leechburg did the little things down the stretch and capitalized on Jayhawks miscues during the final two minutes, pulling out a thrilling 60-56 victory Tuesday in Section 3-2A. Marcus Cleveland scored...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets rebound with 139-119 win over Beaver County
It’s not unusual for the Steel City Yellow Jackets to come out slow about the Beaver County Indians. The teams know each other well and Pittsburgh’s team routinely starts slowly in New Castle. The Indians came out strong with a 12-0 run, before Kenny Holmes sank a three-pointer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne hits double-digit wins, rolls past Winthrop
Excitement is building on The Bluff, and with good reason. Duquesne notched its 10th men’s basketball victory of the season Wednesday in its final nonconference game to carry a double-digit win total into Atlantic 10 play for just the fourth time in program history. Dae Dae Grant scored 21...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After knee injury, Greensburg Salem’s Kaitlyn Mankins is back and better than ever
Led to believe she could make a full recovery in four months, a goal-oriented and motivated Kaitlyn Mankins aimed for a shorter time to mend. The Greensburg Salem forward suffered a gruesome injury last January in a game at Franklin Regional. It ended her season, 12 games into her sophomore year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Nikki Scherer back to close book on roller-coaster track career at Pitt
Nikki Scherer will be the first to admit it. Her track and field career at Pitt hasn’t gone the way she had hoped. After winning the PIAA Class AA title in the 400 meters as a senior at Burrell, Scherer figured she would go to Pitt and pick up right where she left off. But it didn’t happen.
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel selects California educator as head of middle school
Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel has selected a California educator to head its Middle School, according to an announcement on Dec. 19 from SSA President Bart Griffith Jr. Michelle Merson will become the academy’s head of Middle Shool, effective July 1, 2023, to replace Amy Nixon who has announced her plans to retire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition
For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin grad Alyssa Laukus already showing promise as freshman with Chatham women's basketball
Chatham women’s basketball coach David Saur has been at his craft for 15 years and has coached at all three NCAA levels. In that time, he hasn’t had a team like the one he has this season: all freshmen and sophomores. But the early results have shown this...
Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Pittsburgh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night falling at home to Pittsburgh 84-82. SU trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, only to stage a late rally. Judah Mintz last-second three was off the mark, giving the Panthers the two-point ACC road win. Mintz led […]
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi says two schools offered UNC QB Drake Maye $5 million to transfer
Days after UNC head coach Mack Brown blasted programs for attempting to lure away quarterback Drake Maye illegally, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said two schools offered Maye $5 million to transfer during an appearance Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. "I heard five million," Narduzzi said. "I heard two schools,...
Three-Star DL Maverick Gracio Commits to Pitt
The Pitt Panthers flipped a former Kent State commit this weekend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Winners named in Tarentum holiday light contest. Tarentum Recreation Board...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Residents of O'Hara, Fox Chapel selected as new chair, vice chair of St. Margaret Foundation
The board of directors of the St. Margaret Foundation has elected a new chairperson and vice chair. Michelle Keane Domeisen will serve as chairperson and Seth Silverman as vice chair for two-year terms, according to a Dec. 15 announcement. Domeisen is senior vice president of investment services in the Colliers...
Comments / 0