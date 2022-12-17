ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIe25_0jli1LhA00

The man accused of cutting a teenage girl's neck at a Chula Vista bus stop made his first court appearance Friday.

52-year-old Antwan Baker pleaded not guilty to a premeditated attempted murder charge.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”

"The defendant approached the victim from behind, covered the victim's eyes with his hands, and cut the victim's neck multiple times with a sharp object," said Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian to the judge.

Egiazarian said the attack was random and unprovoked.

Chula Vista Police said Baker fled the area. Police used MTS surveillance video to track him down. Officers arrested Baker the next morning at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue in San Diego.

"He was found the following day with two knives in his possession," Egiazarian said.

Baker also faces allegations of using a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

Egiazarian said Baker had two failure-to-appear warrants for separate cases at the time of the incident.

The judge denied him bond, citing Baker as a flight risk and danger to the community.

"Our concern is protecting the public and also ensuring that he comes to court to face the charges before him," Egiazarian said.

As for the victim, she is currently recovering at home with her family.

"This was a very serious and violent case. We will make sure, and we look forward to bringing justice to the victim and her family," Egiazarian said.

Baker's next court appearance is set for December 27.

Comments / 11

Mavis Grace Studios
4d ago

unfortunately it's the usual as always. Every community is ruined now besides the gated and the wealthy. I don't feel safe with the criminal kind being everywhere, unchecked and unhinged. I avoid them always. It's not discrimination, it's self-preservation. Nuff Said

Reply(1)
6
Carlos Uybungco
4d ago

people should worry more about citizens killing others citizens than undocumented migrants wanting to work and live peacefully. the problem is already here and it seems that nobody cares.make an example out of this persons.

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

We don’t need any copy cats to go around doing this kind of crazy crap!! He should be punished very hard for this crime!!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Public Help in Hit-and-Run That Left Woman Seriously Injured

Authorities sought public help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle and driver who struck a pedestrian then fled the scene in the Mountain View area of San Diego. Just after 9 a.m. Monday, a 73-year-old woman was using the crosswalk at 45th Street and Logan Avenue when a vehicle that was turning left from southbound 45th Street to eastbound Logan stuck her, leaving her with a fractured pelvis and fractured knee, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Juan Ortega Convicted of Murdering Estranged Wife, Sister in Escondido

A man who killed his estranged wife and her sister in Escondido was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges. Juan Carlos Ortega, 38, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the August 2018 deaths of 30-year-old Veronica Soto Ortega and 26-year-old Ana Soto. Both victims’ bodies were discovered miles apart from each other on Aug. 9, 2018.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy