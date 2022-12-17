Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
Calvary Church spreading holiday cheer to first responders
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Calvary Church is spreading holiday cheer to first responders Monday. The church cooked meals to deliver to different agencies in eastern Guilford County. It’s something the church said it has done for years. "We've been doing this pre-COVID. We used to have all the...
Triad girl battling lung illness will spend Christmas in hospital, but hope is on the horizon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — While the Kiger family plans to spend Christmas in the hospital, they are focused on the light at the end of the tunnel. On Oct. 24, 8-year-old Samantha Kiger was diagnosed with Flu A, and, two days later, she was admitted to the PICU at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. More […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
Greensboro business owners plan ahead for last minute Christmas shoppers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four days out from Christmas and traffic is heavy around Greensboro as shoppers like Indira Lendsay Roberts pick up last-minute gifts. "I grew up on pecan pie, my aunt, my favorite aunt, that I'm taking this pie to, she used to make them when I was a little girl. So, she doesn't know she's necessarily getting it," said Roberts.
WSLS
COVID-19 survivor thanks Carilion doctors, staff who saved his life
ROANOKE, Va. – There were plenty of hugs and tears Tuesday as Justin Ditmore returned to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life. “I know most of y’all don’t recognize me because I’m dressed and standing, but thank y’all. I’m gonna cry,”...
Preparing your home and car for the frigid weekend temperatures
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Now is the time to get prepared for the winter chill on the way as well. Not only for your home but your car as well. This Christmas is the coldest we have seen since 1999, that year our high was only 31 degrees. With lows...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
Gift Cards: Buying & registering them
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There you are, standing in front of a whole display of gift cards. Which one is the right one? How much should you spend?. Those are the questions you're concerned with, not did a scammer take a picture of the codes on the back? Yet, it happens. Yes, there are people who take pictures of the numbers on the cards, scratch off the stickers for the codes and then put other stickers on top.
rhinotimes.com
City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings
The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
Greensboro Urban Ministry seeking volunteers for Christmas Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Greensboro Urban Ministry providing healthcare needs for homeless shelter guests. The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) needs more volunteers to get through the winter. The group said they lost volunteers during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered. Many college students were volunteering with...
WXII 12
Triad Goodwill hosts 'Four Days of Deals' all week ahead of the Christmas holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Goodwill wants to help you finish your holiday shopping with some big deals. The nonprofit organization is celebrating the holidays with "Four Days of Deals." Beginning Dec. 20 and continuing through Dec. 23, select items will be 50% off. “We understand that the holidays can...
Start planning now! Your time is now: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks it will be the start of a new year. This is the time folks start hosting vision board parties, and others have captions like "2023 My Winning Season" on social media posts. I'm someone who likes to write down goals for...
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday
Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
Greensboro talks possibility of opening new social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will discuss opening a second social district Tuesday night at the city council meeting. State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol. A social district allows people to bring alcoholic drinks from one participating...
Greensboro woman's sleeping machine causes her to breathe in toxic fumes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ann McIntyre does almost everything with a smile on her face. It may seem simple, but her life has been anything but. “I’ve been blessed, I live a wonderful life but it’s a hard life,” McIntyre said. When she was just three months...
washingtonstatenews.net
Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight. So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight. You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Greensboro mom returns home after driver crashes through her garage into neighbor’s house
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is grateful to be back at home just in time for the holidays. This comes after a driver crashed through her home and into another on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro. The crash happened Nov. 6, so she wasn’t able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at home. At […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 6