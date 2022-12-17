ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

COVID-19 survivor thanks Carilion doctors, staff who saved his life

ROANOKE, Va. – There were plenty of hugs and tears Tuesday as Justin Ditmore returned to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life. “I know most of y’all don’t recognize me because I’m dressed and standing, but thank y’all. I’m gonna cry,”...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Gift Cards: Buying & registering them

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There you are, standing in front of a whole display of gift cards. Which one is the right one? How much should you spend?. Those are the questions you're concerned with, not did a scammer take a picture of the codes on the back? Yet, it happens. Yes, there are people who take pictures of the numbers on the cards, scratch off the stickers for the codes and then put other stickers on top.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Of Greensboro Christmas/Winter Break Closings

The City of Greensboro announced its Christmas holiday schedule, and city employees get three days off – Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27. And for those who are wondering, the city officially calls it “Christmas/Winter Break.”. Three days at Christmas is a good example...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside. Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families. Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Ministry seeking volunteers for Christmas Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Greensboro Urban Ministry providing healthcare needs for homeless shelter guests. The Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) needs more volunteers to get through the winter. The group said they lost volunteers during the pandemic and haven't fully recovered. Many college students were volunteering with...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Start planning now! Your time is now: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In less than two weeks it will be the start of a new year. This is the time folks start hosting vision board parties, and others have captions like "2023 My Winning Season" on social media posts. I'm someone who likes to write down goals for...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Dangerous cold expected Friday

Get out and enjoy a perfect December day with some sunshine along with warmer low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains. Showers will be around Thursday morning with the Tri-Cities becoming wet. There is a potential for some icy conditions in western North Carolina into southwest Virginia from Marion to Roanoke where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
washingtonstatenews.net

Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire

Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Jeopardy! to air early Thursday morning

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Heads up "Jeopardy!" fans. Due to a CBS special report, Jeopardy did not air tonight. So don't worry, "Jeopardy!" will air again overnight. You can watch it early Thursday morning or set your DVR for 1:38 a.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
