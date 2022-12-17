ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
Tesla's legacy on display in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you ever drive in the Tonawandas, you have likely driven by without giving it a second thought, but sitting right there at the corner of the Twin City Highway and Robinson Road is the old North Tonawanda Transformer Station. It's a piece of history,...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Buffalo Police asking for help in locating 59-year-old woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a missing vulnerable adult, 59-year-old Annette Foster. Police said Foster, who is Black, was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, and a beige sweater/jacket. Foster was last seen on the 200 block of Roslyn Street, southeast of the intersection of Bailey and East Delavan avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
Former NFTA bus driver sentenced for fraud

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore will serve five years probation for committing workers' compensation fraud. According to the DA, Laney claimed she was unable to work at the NFTA from September 2018 and February 2020 because of knee...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
SUNY Buffalo State applies to become a university

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In keeping with a statewide trend, Buffalo State College is the latest local school to apply to become a university. The college is still awaiting state approval on the move. "Should this be approved, it will be time for us to have rich discussions over how...
BUFFALO, NY
Chautauqua County man indicted for deadly hit-and-run

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has been arraigned for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado of Mayville has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, driving while intoxicated, and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
BUFFALO, NY
Empty truck/trailer ban to go into effect on I-90 in WNY, I-190 Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An empty truck/trailer ban is set to go into effect ahead of the historic winter storm. On Thursday morning, the New York State Thruway Authority post a tweet announcing the ban will go into effect on I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) near Rochester to the Pennsylvania line and well as on the I-190. Those bans are set to go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday.
HENRIETTA, NY
Standoff that lasts more than 2 hours ends peacefully in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A standoff that lasted more than two hours ended peacefully Sunday night in Cheektowaga, with a 32-year-old man surrendering to police. Officers responded to a domestic incident on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to a Cheektowaga Police Department spokesperson. Initial reports to police stated that an armed man inside the home was going through a mental health crisis.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
