BUFFALO, N.Y. — An empty truck/trailer ban is set to go into effect ahead of the historic winter storm. On Thursday morning, the New York State Thruway Authority post a tweet announcing the ban will go into effect on I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) near Rochester to the Pennsylvania line and well as on the I-190. Those bans are set to go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday.

HENRIETTA, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO