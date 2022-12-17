Read full article on original website
A&W Restaurant plans first Upstate store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues in Western New York this week ahead of an impending winter storm, and as a result a Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following...
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on October 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of getting information on the murder of a man in the City of Buffalo. Donovan Miller was killed on October 10, 2021, on Laird Avenue. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $7,500 reward for information leading...
Tesla's legacy on display in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you ever drive in the Tonawandas, you have likely driven by without giving it a second thought, but sitting right there at the corner of the Twin City Highway and Robinson Road is the old North Tonawanda Transformer Station. It's a piece of history,...
Erie County District Attorney warns drivers about being high behind the wheel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has a simple message for those considering driving a vehicle while high this holiday season. "It's still a crime, that's the bottom line," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. Recreational marijuana has been legal in New York for over a year, but this...
Buffalo Police asking for help in locating 59-year-old woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding a missing vulnerable adult, 59-year-old Annette Foster. Police said Foster, who is Black, was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, and a beige sweater/jacket. Foster was last seen on the 200 block of Roslyn Street, southeast of the intersection of Bailey and East Delavan avenues.
Former NFTA bus driver sentenced for fraud
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore will serve five years probation for committing workers' compensation fraud. According to the DA, Laney claimed she was unable to work at the NFTA from September 2018 and February 2020 because of knee...
SUNY Buffalo State applies to become a university
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In keeping with a statewide trend, Buffalo State College is the latest local school to apply to become a university. The college is still awaiting state approval on the move. "Should this be approved, it will be time for us to have rich discussions over how...
Chautauqua County man indicted for deadly hit-and-run
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has been arraigned for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado of Mayville has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, driving while intoxicated, and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy. Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit. She was born in...
Erie County DPW gearing up as holiday storm takes aim at Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Public Works commissioner Bill Geary has a simple message for the residents of the county ahead of the forthcoming holiday weekend storm. "Just stay home don't even chance it, you know," Geary said. "Don't become a statistic." As of Wednesday night, there...
Empty truck/trailer ban to go into effect on I-90 in WNY, I-190 Friday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An empty truck/trailer ban is set to go into effect ahead of the historic winter storm. On Thursday morning, the New York State Thruway Authority post a tweet announcing the ban will go into effect on I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) near Rochester to the Pennsylvania line and well as on the I-190. Those bans are set to go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing 12-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl. Nina Baker, 12, was last seen on the 200 block of Rodney Avenue wearing a blue and pink tie-die hoodie that says "Justice love is here to stay" with an image of a hand holding a white dove.
Travel and gameday impacts for Bills Mafia planning on going to Chicago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This season the Buffalo Bills have played in extreme heat, gusty winds and lake effect snow, so why not add bitterly cold wind chills to the mix before the year is over?. A very strong winter storm will take aim at the Midwest Thursday and Friday,...
Standoff that lasts more than 2 hours ends peacefully in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A standoff that lasted more than two hours ended peacefully Sunday night in Cheektowaga, with a 32-year-old man surrendering to police. Officers responded to a domestic incident on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to a Cheektowaga Police Department spokesperson. Initial reports to police stated that an armed man inside the home was going through a mental health crisis.
Hamburg man arrested on charges for possession of explosive devices, violating probation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Town of Hamburg man has been arraigned on charges for possession of explosive devices and for violation of probation. Prosecutors say that Erie County probation officers found eight homemade tube-shaped explosive devices in the home of Michael Meyers on Hywood Drive in Hamburg. Meyers was...
Bills fans getting ready to leave for Chicago ahead of winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is heading to the Windy City this week as a winter storm is expected to hit Chicago late Thursday and on Friday. "We have about 30 people flying on an 11:10 a.m. flight Thursday," said Fans of Buffalo founder Will Bradley. Bradley says some...
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a large police presence outside Erie County Court in downtown Buffalo Friday morning after someone called in two threats. Officers had Delaware Avenue blocked off near West Eagle Street around 9:50 a.m. The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that a threat...
