GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.

