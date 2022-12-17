Read full article on original website
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
Central Oregon plumbers have tips to avoid winter frozen, burst pipe woes
NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked Wednesday with two Central Oregon plumbers who say it's their busiest time of year, and offered some tips to avoid trouble. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut
MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
House GOP Leader Breese-Iverson blasts DEQ move to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon House Republicans released the following statement Tuesday after the Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars but will...
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 22 at 3:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation. expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. and ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. Winds gusting as. high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind. chills. Wind chills as low as...
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 3:30AM PST until December 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and. sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of. 0.2 to 0.8 inches. Winds gusting as high...
FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.
More cold, with a chance for precipitation this week
Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows scattered through the teens. Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night.
Jennifer McClellan is poised to make history in Virginia after winning Democratic nomination to succeed late Rep. Donald McEachin
Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, the commonwealth’s Democratic Party announced early Thursday morning in a news release, putting her in prime position to become the first Black woman to represent the Old Dominion in Congress.
