ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Central Oregon plumbers have tips to avoid winter frozen, burst pipe woes

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked Wednesday with two Central Oregon plumbers who say it's their busiest time of year, and offered some tips to avoid trouble. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The effort comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050,...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
MISSOULA, MT
KTVZ

FRIGID TEMPERATURES ON THE WAY

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After some light rain and snow showers overnight, we have seen some partial clearing this morning. While we will get some sunshine today, this day will be marked by some very rapid cooling. Many are seeing their daytime highs early this morning. Highs will be in the mid 30's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be near zero, with gentle NW breezes.
KTVZ

More cold, with a chance for precipitation this week

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows scattered through the teens. Tuesday, we will start with a chance of snow showers that will turn to a chance of mixed showers as highs reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s at night, so look for a chance of snow showers much of the night.
KTVZ

Jennifer McClellan is poised to make history in Virginia after winning Democratic nomination to succeed late Rep. Donald McEachin

Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in the special election to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, the commonwealth’s Democratic Party announced early Thursday morning in a news release, putting her in prime position to become the first Black woman to represent the Old Dominion in Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy