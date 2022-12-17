Houston arrived in this world unexpectedly and left it the same way. With four daughters in the house, Marga and John thought they were done having kids, but on their twin girls’ first birthday Marga noticed the familiar signs of pregnancy and thought, “Oh no.” She planned to get an epidural with this baby, but the night she went into labor John arrived home late from a gig so she graciously let him nap. Then they got a flat tire on the way to the hospital so by the time they arrived Houston was making his debut. “Sorry, too late” the doctor told Marga. Born at almost 10 pounds, he caught up with his sisters quickly and being 21 months apart, they were often mistaken for triplets. His eldest sisters, Nikki and Sophie, adored him and mothered him his whole life. He ended up being the best unplanned surprise.

