Lady Lions collect third victory in a row, 48-26 over Bangs
Fresh off 23 three-pointers in their previous two games, the Brownwood Lady Lions weren’t quite as hot from the perimeter Tuesday afternoon at Warren Gym, but still served up plenty of points in their third straight victory, 48-26 over the Bangs Lady Dragons. The Lady Lions (10-11) led 17-6...
Houston Simmons
Houston arrived in this world unexpectedly and left it the same way. With four daughters in the house, Marga and John thought they were done having kids, but on their twin girls’ first birthday Marga noticed the familiar signs of pregnancy and thought, “Oh no.” She planned to get an epidural with this baby, but the night she went into labor John arrived home late from a gig so she graciously let him nap. Then they got a flat tire on the way to the hospital so by the time they arrived Houston was making his debut. “Sorry, too late” the doctor told Marga. Born at almost 10 pounds, he caught up with his sisters quickly and being 21 months apart, they were often mistaken for triplets. His eldest sisters, Nikki and Sophie, adored him and mothered him his whole life. He ended up being the best unplanned surprise.
Ottis Monroe Lee
Ottis Monroe Lee, 91, of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with health complications. Ottis was born on January 22, 1931 in Ballinger, Texas to his parents, Olan and Onis Lee. He lived most of his childhood in the Rising Star area. He joined the army in 1950 and was stationed in Nevada during the days of nuclear bomb testing. He had some stories to tell about Nevada. Later, in his service to our nation, he was a driver in the Korean War.
Johnny Everett Schwab
Funeral service for Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Steve A. Galvan
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Brown County Under a Wind Chill Watch Effective Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for Brown and neighboring counties and indeed much of Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 21
December 22-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm. January 2 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Holiday. 8-14 – Brown County Youth Fair. 16 – Extension Office Closed for...
Lula Ann Hawkins
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hunting shooting accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release:. On December 16 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood announces Employees of the Quarter
The Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood Facebook page posted the above information regarding its Employees of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Brownwood Community Church Opens Up GriefShare To Community
Griefshare, a ministry of Church Initiative, is an organization focused on counseling those who have lost loved ones. Griefshare groups can be found in churches all across the country, and even at Brownwood Community Church. “This is a sharing, educational, support opportunity for anyone who has lost a loved one....
Real Estate Report November 2022
Statistics from November real estate sales in Brown County have been released by the Heartland Association of Realtors. Some of the highlights:. *** Total Closed Sales: 31, down 20.5% from November 2021. *** Median Sales Price: $180,000, down 27.3%. *** Median Price per Square Foot: $126.66, up 6.7%. *** Closing...
Commissioners Confirm Agreements to Upgrade Internet Service to County Offices
Brown County Commissioners Court met on Monday morning, December 19, and approved two agreements for internet services for county offices as well as the Law Enforcement Center. Commissioners first approved, on a vote of 4-0, an agreement with Conterra Ultra Broadband, LLC. It is a 60-month agreement which requires a...
