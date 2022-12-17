Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
news9.com
Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County
A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night. According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue. Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck. Troopers say the cause...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
news9.com
Tulsa Therapist Creates Mobile Clinic To Make Counseling More Accessible
A Tulsa woman is now operating a therapy clinic on four wheels. The goal of Skillz on Wheels is to make sure people have easy access to counseling wherever they are. After more than a decade as a licensed therapist, Ebony Skillens had a vision to transform a typical RV into an intimate space for therapy sessions.
news9.com
Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity
A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides. Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on...
news9.com
New Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Navigate The Court System
A new Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who are arrested, or charged with a crime, navigate the court system. The court system can be confusing and hard to keep up with for anyone who is not a lawyer or a judge. 'Justice Link' is stepping in to help people get...
news9.com
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
news9.com
UPDATE: Siberian Air Drops Temps, Roads Conditions Extremely Risky
David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
news9.com
Volunteers In Tulsa Helping Homeless People Find Shelter During Frigid Weather
Hundreds of Tulsans who are homeless will need a warm place once temperatures plummet. Volunteers from all over the area are making sure everyone has a place to stay. Within just a few hours of a request being put out, more than 200 volunteer shifts were filled. The organizations said...
news9.com
Tulsa Street Maintenance Manger Tim McCorkell Discusses Winter Weather Road Treatment
Winter weather has made for some hazardous road conditions around the Tulsa metro on Thursday morning. Tim McCorkell with the Tulsa Streets Department spoke with the News On 6 team to offer an update on how crews in Tulsa are dealing with the winter weather.
news9.com
Pawnee Woman Spreads Holiday Cheer With Christmas Store
A Pawnee woman has been spreading Christmas cheer every for 13 years at her Christmas store. Patsy White opens the store every October and sells all types of Christmas decorations through the holidays. She started the store in 2009 with her sisters. She said they would decorate their homes for...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
news9.com
Police Identify Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In Bixby
--- A person is in custody after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, according to Bixby Police. Police say officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the TTCU near 131st and Memorial in Bixby. According to police, an eyewitness inside the bank at the time of the robbery called Bixby Police and gave them a description for the suspect and where they ran to after the robbery. Officers set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where the suspect was arrested while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash.
news9.com
Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan. The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Business
Authorities are on the scene after a truck crashed into a Tulsa business on Tuesday morning. The truck crashed into 'Luxe Nail Bar' near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. This is a breaking news...
news9.com
Hundreds Without Power Around Northeast Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma. As of 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 128 customers are without power...
news9.com
2 Warming Centers Open In Bartlesville Ahead Of Dangerous Cold
As temperatures drop, two warming shelters are opening up in Bartlesville to make sure people have a warm place to go. The organizers said everyone deserves to be safe from the weather. They want to be the helping hands during this cold snap. Keith and Kristy McPhail from B the...
news9.com
Live Updates: Slick Roads, Frigid Temperatures As Winter Weather Returns To Green Country
Winter weather has returned to Green Country on Thursday morning as freezing cold temperatures, and even some snow, sweep across the state. According to News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone, this storm is producing drizzle that is freezing on contact, which could result in hazardous driving conditions around parts of Green Country.
news9.com
Preparing For A Cold Air Outbreak
TULSA, Okla. - Get ready to bundle up, an arctic front will soon bring frigid temperatures to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak front arrives on Tuesday across northern sections of the state before stalling and lifting slightly northward Wednesday before the much-advertised cold front arrives Thursday morning. Bitterly cold air and powerful winds roll across the state behind the front with some areas of snowfall. This cold air mass will remain through the weekend before moderating early next week. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the lower 40s north and upper 40s south.
news9.com
Winter Storm Brings Snow, Freezing Temperatures To Bartlesville
A winter storm brought freezing temperatures and some snow to parts of the state on Thursday morning, making for some dangerous conditions. The heaviest snow is currently expected to hit to the north of Tulsa. For those who don’t have a warm place to go, a warming center is open....
