Bulls Continue to Wither vs. Knicks in Third Straight Loss

The Bulls put forth an embarrassing product on their home court Friday night, losing to the Knicks 114-91.

The Chicago Bulls took on the New York Knicks Friday night looking for revenge. It had been two whole days since Eastern Conference foes last faced off. On Wednesday, the Knicks outlasted the Bulls in overtime to win 128-120 . The Bulls' hope for payback was dashed almost as soon as the second half of this contest started. New York took down Chicago 114-91 in a game that wasn't actually that close (and that's saying something).

The Setup

The Bulls entered Friday night reeling and without a set identity. Were they a team that gives up a lot of points but also scores a ton of points? Or were they a team that still gives up a lot of points and also sucks offensively? It seems they haven't been able to figure it out.

The Bulls had lost two straight before Friday's game, and their most recent loss was, as mentioned above, to New York. In that one, the Bulls rallied to send the game to overtime before falling flat in the final minutes. The hope for this one was that the Bulls could set and keep momentum throughout the game to push ahead and not have to fight back from behind.

The Summary

Well, at least they didn't have to fight back from behind. Instead, they didn't fight at all and just got walked over.

The first quarter kicked off with the same back-and-forth action we saw throughout Wednesday's contest. The Bulls' biggest lead throughout the first quarter was six when a Zach LaVine bucket put Chicago up 19-13. For their part, the Bulls had their best shooting quarter of the season, shooting 66.7% from the floor. The Knicks shot under 40%, but their rebounding got them enough second-chance points to stay close, as it took a Coby White three in the closing seconds to put the Bulls up 32-29 at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, things were similar for the most part. Chicago shot 9/18 from the floor using a balanced scoring attack. At the half, DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 12, Alex Caruso had nine, and Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Patrick Williams all had seven. No Bulls player shot under 50% from the field.

The problem was the Knicks continued to overwhelm the Bulls by forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive boards to get second-chance points. The Knicks had 23 rebounds in the half, 10 of which were on the offensive end. Chicago coughed up 10 turnovers along the way, too, as the Knicks nabbed six steals. New York finished the half shooting just 39% from the field but held a 58-53 lead. Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes were hoisting up—and hitting—tons of threes to get them there, and the Bulls just kept giving the Knicks chances to score.

The second half started and—in line with Billy Donovan's Bulls—Chicago made no adjustments. Hence, the same stuff happened. Chicago continued to shoot reasonably well. The Knicks weren't shooting great, but they straight-up out-hustled, out-rebounded, and outworked the Bulls. New York built its lead up to 12, and you could tell the Bulls players had given up. Namely, you could see LaVine call it in on an inbounds play. After the Bulls struggled to get open, LaVine showed visible frustration and tried to air a pass to Vucevic. The Knicks got it and LaVine didn't get back on defense. He was done, and so were the Bulls.

The fourth quarter was a wash. I'm not sure what else to tell you. The Bulls had absolutely no fight in them, and the product they put out there reflected that. At least we got to see Derrick Rose check in again at the United Center.

For the game, the Bulls shot 47% from the field, 40% from three, and 88% from the line. However, the Knicks (40/39/72) had 15 more shot attempts, 14 more threes attempted, and 24 more free throws taken. New York snagged 50 rebounds (15 offensive) to Chicago's 39 (two offensive). The Bulls had 20 turnovers in the game as the Knicks accumulated 13 steals. In the end, New York won 114-91 .

Okay, But Maybe Blow it Up?

The Bulls are now 11-17. They've lost three straight and six of their last eight games. Yes, they're only three games out of eighth place in the East, but that's just a testament to how much of a garbage conference the East has been this year. No one could look at this Bulls team and think that, if only Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green were fully healthy, THEN, we'd have it!

Would Lonzo Ball make a big difference? Definitely. How much of one? We don't know and won't know, especially if Ball ends up not playing at all this season .

The Bulls owe their 2023, top-four protected first-round pick to the Orlando Magic, so they could give up rising stars Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner (to be fair, the Bulls probably would've drafted Josh Primo or something instead) for Nikola Vucevic (nine points, eight rebounds, one technical foul for getting slapped in the face tonight).

Why not aim for that top-four pick, then? Recoup some young talent and picks for the future. DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic all have value of some sort on the market. DeRozan would bring a spark to a team in contention. We can pretend LaVine would, too . Vucevic would be a rental to add some post scoring and rebounding. The season is young, but things are looking bad, guys.

What's On Tap Next?

Next up, the Chicago Bulls visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. A 13-15 Minnesota squad has been bit by the injury bug a little this season, but you can still expect the Bulls to get outplayed if they continue this charade they're calling basketball. Or maybe they'll figure it out and put together a product that includes effort. Either way, stick (suffer) with us for Bulls coverage along the ride.

