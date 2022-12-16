KU women’s basketball stays undefeated with big second-half comeback against Tulsa

The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season in three overtimes on Wednesday night, falling 85-79 at Nebraska. “There are some positives in there somewhere, with our toughness and our grit,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the loss. “We didn’t play our best, but I thought we made ourselves really hard to beat and there’s a ton of things that are beneficial from a game like this."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO