ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KU women’s basketball stays undefeated with big second-half comeback against Tulsa

By Jack McGarr, Special to the Journal-World
KU Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

20th-ranked Kansas women fall at Nebraska in triple overtime

The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season in three overtimes on Wednesday night, falling 85-79 at Nebraska. “There are some positives in there somewhere, with our toughness and our grit,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the loss. “We didn’t play our best, but I thought we made ourselves really hard to beat and there’s a ton of things that are beneficial from a game like this."
LINCOLN, NE
KU Sports

20th-ranked KU women look to improve to 11-0 in latest road test at Nebraska

The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team will look to finish non-conference play undefeated on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Jayhawks enter Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff with a 10-0 record for the fourth time in school history and the second time under current head coach Brandon Schneider. Schneider...
LINCOLN, NE
KU Sports

Gameday Breakdown: No. 4 Kansas vs. Harvard

No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) vs. Harvard Crimson (8-4) TV: ESPN2 | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. In his last outing — by far his best of the season — KU freshman Zuby Ejiofor scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting while playing with an aggressive edge and good physicality.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas football lands commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys, a D-Lineman with 3 years of eligibility remaining

On the eve of the first day of the December signing period, the Kansas football team on Tuesday picked up a commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman, Keys told JayhawkSlant.com’s Jon Kirby that his relationship with KU assistant Jim Panagos played a huge role in his decision to join the Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy