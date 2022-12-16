KU women’s basketball stays undefeated with big second-half comeback against Tulsa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KU Sports
20th-ranked Kansas women fall at Nebraska in triple overtime
The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season in three overtimes on Wednesday night, falling 85-79 at Nebraska. “There are some positives in there somewhere, with our toughness and our grit,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the loss. “We didn’t play our best, but I thought we made ourselves really hard to beat and there’s a ton of things that are beneficial from a game like this."
KU Sports
20th-ranked KU women look to improve to 11-0 in latest road test at Nebraska
The 20th-ranked Kansas women’s basketball team will look to finish non-conference play undefeated on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Jayhawks enter Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff with a 10-0 record for the fourth time in school history and the second time under current head coach Brandon Schneider. Schneider...
KU Sports
Kansas football program signs 12 2023 prospects on first day of early signing period
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold was largely pleased with the results of a busy morning of signings on Wednesday, the start of the three-day December signing period for college football. In all, Kansas inked 12 members of the Class of 2023 to official letters of intent — three wide receivers,...
KU Sports
Even with room to improve, 4th-ranked Kansas ‘gaining on it’ when it comes to defensive efficiency
Currenty ranked eighth overall in KenPom.com’s defensive efficiency metric — and climbing — the Kansas men’s basketball team is tracking toward a top-10 finish in that category for just the second time in the past seven seasons. But while these Jayhawks have all of the defensive...
KU Sports
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw making progress, may be available for Liberty Bowl battle with Arkansas
A little more than 11 weeks after leaving David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in an ambulance following a hip injury in KU’s win over Iowa State, Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw appears to be on the brink of a return. “He has progressed,” Kotelnicki said of the redshirt sophomore...
KU Sports
Gameday Breakdown: No. 4 Kansas vs. Harvard
No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) vs. Harvard Crimson (8-4) TV: ESPN2 | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. In his last outing — by far his best of the season — KU freshman Zuby Ejiofor scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting while playing with an aggressive edge and good physicality.
KU Sports
KU football coordinators both land raises, with OC Andy Kotelnicki's salary jumping to $1 million annually
Like his boss, Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki recently signed a new contract to stay at KU, one that will pay him $1 million per year through the 2027 season. Kotelnicki, who will continue to serve as KU's OC, also has taken on a new title — Associate Head Coach.
KU Sports
Former KU linebackers Dineen, Kane headed to Purdue to join Boilermakers coaching staff
Former Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen has taken his next step up the coaching ladder, according to several reports and Dineen’s Twitter bio. The former KU leading tackler, who also starred at Lawrence’s Free State High School before joining the Jayhawks, will soon be coaching the outside linebackers at Purdue University.
KU Sports
Kansas football lands commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys, a D-Lineman with 3 years of eligibility remaining
On the eve of the first day of the December signing period, the Kansas football team on Tuesday picked up a commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman, Keys told JayhawkSlant.com’s Jon Kirby that his relationship with KU assistant Jim Panagos played a huge role in his decision to join the Jayhawks.
KU Sports
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self not worried about winter-weather forecast impacting upcoming clash with Harvard
Even with bitterly cold temperatures and winter weather headed toward Lawrence, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said Tuesday he was not worried about the status of Thursday’s home game against Harvard. “We know it’s going to be cold, but cold never called off a basketball game before,” Self said....
Comments / 0