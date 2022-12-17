Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: A Hard Freeze is expected by Friday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday will be the last mild day we’ll get to experience until the middle of next week. Highs will reach near 60 degrees before a cold front crosses Thursday evening. Behind the front, we have to brace for the coldest air we’ve experienced since Feb. 2021.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Long exposure to the extremely cold air can lead to hypothermia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Luckily, rain chances will be hard to find throughout the day. Overcast skies do remain all day and later this evening there is a small chance for a light rain shower. Today will be the best day to run any errands you may have before the harmful cold air moves in Thursday evening. High temperatures today are in the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s.
WTOK-TV
LEMA gives tips for staying safe during extreme cold
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You want to make sure you bundle up when you’re out and about the next few days. Some extremely cold weather will be arriving in our area. A hard freeze warning goes into effect on Thursday so Odie Barrett, the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director, wants to give the public some tips to follow to make sure you stay safe.
WTOK-TV
LEMA to open a warming shelter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In preparation for the dangerously cold weather coming into our area Thursday night Lauderdale Emergency Management is opening a warming shelter. According to a release sent out by LEMA, that warming shelter will be located at the old Mt. Barton school, next to MCCSA, at 2900 St. Paul Street. It will open at 4 p.m.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
WTOK-TV
Elves go off the shelves at Neshoba Central Elementary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -These students were shocked as they walked in the school doors this week as the hallways were destroyed by some of Santa’s Elves. And these students were not very excited when they saw the mess, and some of them even thought they needed a little payback.
WTOK-TV
Local organization holds 5th Annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Reflections of Life Association surprised several local families with a food basket filled with ham, cake, and can goods. President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson, said he made it his mission to make sure; these families were not forgotten this Christmas. “We...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County Boys Soccer
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County High School Boys Soccer team. The Wildcats won their first game in school history and also won their second game, with that one being a district game. Congratulations to Kemper County Boys...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian’s Animal Shelter gets donations from community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Animal Shelter is wanting to thank the community for pitching in and donating bedding and blankets for the animals at the shelter. Employees posted on Facebook Tuesday, asking people to donate, and the community jumped into action. The shelter is still...
WTOK-TV
MHS’ Quindarius Jones signs to Florida State
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Signings continue in Meridian and the Meridian High Wildcats hosted a big one for Quindarius Jones. Jones made it official that he will be heading to Florida State as a defensive back. Jones has been with Meridian high for the past four years and has been a prolific part of the Wildcats’ offense and defense.
WTOK-TV
Charlie William White
Graveside services for Charlie William White will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Mr. White, 82, died Thursday, December 15, 202, at Specialty Hospital in Meridian. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North is handling his arrangements. Mr. White is...
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Council approves grant application for North Hills Street makeover
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council met Tuesday and took steps forward on local projects. Here’s a breakdown of what passed. The council approved Davis + Purdy Architects for work on the Frank Cochran Center, which is expected to be fully finished by the beginning of 2024. The council also approved a grant application for North Hills Street improvements.
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man hosts toy drive in honor of his father
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Samuel Tisdale, Jr., the son of the late Kemper County sheriff, Sam Tisdale, has been hosting a toy drive in DeKalb for five years. Hosting the toy drive has made Christmas brighter for many families in the community. Tisdale said, to him, that is the perfect way to honor his father.
WTOK-TV
Two former Yellowjackets, come back to campus to sign to continue their careers
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Two former Yellowjackets, returned to campus to sign to continue their athletic careers. Jamarcus Jones, who played at Mississippi Gulf Coast the last two seasons and Peyton Posey, who played at East Central will now be taking their talents to the next level. Jones plans to...
WTOK-TV
College football players from the Philadelphia area came back and gave back to their community
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - SEC and C-USA football players were in Philadelphia Wednesday night to sign autographs and give back to their hometown during the KOE toy drive. Former Neshoba Central football players, Jaquez Hunter, who is now a running back at Auburn, and Joker Gill who is at UAB got to come out tonight and sign some autographs while kids got to pick up some toys! Former Philadelphia Tornado and now Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin was also in attendance.
WTOK-TV
Overnight driveby shooting in Meridian wounds three
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers confirmed to News 11 that MPD responded to a local emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to three men who had been shot. According to Lt. Luebbers the men said they were traveling together in the area of the Hwy....
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Garden & Gun
Marty Stuart Brings Country Music Home
Ever since country star Marty Stuart left his home of Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1972 to join bluegrass pioneer Lester Flatt’s band, he’s been trying to get back. It took three decades and the help of the late icon B.B. King, but he finally figured it out. After King...
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
Comments / 0