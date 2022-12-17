Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor hoops roundup: Chelsea girls make statement with OT win over Arbor Prep
YPSILANTI – It was clear from the opening tip that Chelsea’s girls basketball team was out make a statement on Wednesday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a double-digit lead early on and held on in overtime to defeat the defending Division 3 state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 59-50, in the first annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at the George Gervin Game Above Center.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport girls win Leslie tournament
The Springport girls basketball team took first place in the Leslie Holiday Tournament with 50-32 win over the host Blackhawks. In the process, Springport extended its winning streak to five games.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Lincoln’s Brianna Clark dazzles with 39 points in lopsided win
Brianna Clark had a game for the ages to lead Ypsilanti Lincoln’s girls basketball team to a 70-41 win over Adrian on Tuesday. The senior scored 39 points for the Railsplitters, while Saniyah Gissendaner added 16 points to help the Railsplitters snap a two-game skid.
MLive.com
Here is the schedule for the Pat Paterson Tournament in Hillsdale Dec. 28-29
Here is the schedule for the Pat Paterson which will tip off next week in Hillsdale, with games at both Hillsdale College and Hillsdale High School. There will be a Pool A, consisting of Hillsdale, Jonesville, Reading and Hillsdale Academy.
MLive.com
Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central
BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football adds 18 players during 2023 early signing period
YPSILANTI – One day after concluding the program’s best season in more than 30 years, Eastern Michigan was back on the recruiting trail as it added 18 new players during the early signing period on Wednesday. The Eagles topped San Jose State on Tuesday to win the Famous...
MLive.com
Michigan State uses big second half to pull away from Oakland
EAST LANSING – The man wearing a Christmas sweater on the Michigan State bench wasn’t very jolly during the first half. Tom Izzo, coaching while wearing a green elf sweater, watched his team get hurt, get into foul trouble and struggle to score against a two-win Oakland team.
MLive.com
Homer gets strong start to beat short-handed Vandercook Lake
HOMER – The Homer boys basketball team was in control from the opening tip in a nonconference game on Monday and cruised to a 74-32 win over Vandercook Lake. The Trojans (3-1) scored 16 points on their first six possessions, got 21 points from Davey Mohn in the first quarter with Tyson Garrett adding 12 more, and led 39-5 after one.
MLive.com
Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
MLive.com
Liberty DT Dre Butler transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State just added more depth at defensive tackle through the portal. Dre Butler, a defensive tackle transfer from Liberty, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday morning. The addition of Butler came just a day after the Spartans picked up a commitment from Jarrett Jackson, a...
MLive.com
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment
DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football caps historic season with Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win
Everything came full circle for Eastern Michigan’s football team on Tuesday. The Eagles were 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton and hadn’t won a postseason game in 30 years, but that all changed when they took the field for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Despite falling behind...
MLive.com
Dexter’s Micah Davis ready to ‘put in the work’ as preferred walk-on for Michigan football
DEXTER – Micah Davis is betting on himself. Though he received scholarship offers from several FCS and Division II schools, the Dexter star safety wanted to prove he belongs at the Power Five level as he opted for a preferred walk-on position with the University of Michigan.
MLive.com
Milan’s Tristen Hines sparks EMU football’s bowl comeback with timely special teams play
Tristen Hines has always been accustomed to making big plays. And the former Milan football star made the biggest play of his collegiate career in the biggest game for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. With EMU down 13-0 to San Jose State midway through the...
MLive.com
How football changed the life of Toledo’s newest signee Laith Shamma from Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Zein and Fayek Shamma weren’t sure their son Laith would cut it. The parents of the Ann Arbor Huron star defensive end didn’t want him to play football to begin with out of concern for his safety.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oakland (12/21/22): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
It’s that time of year: Michigan State-Oakland day. The Spartans will play their annual in-state rivalry game against the Golden Grizzlies as they look to move to 21-0 in series history. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (7-4)...
MLive.com
Michigan, North Carolina downplay moment that led to quadruple technical
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dust-up in the first half of the men’s basketball game between Michigan and North Carolina on Wednesday night resulted in four technical fouls. Players on both sides, however, downplayed the incident. “Really it was just two teams trying to win,” said North Carolina Armando Bacot,...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Leigha Brown torches UNC: ‘The bigger the stage, the better she is’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Leigha Brown noticed North Carolina’s defense sagging off her near the 3-point line right from the start of Tuesday’s game. She laughed recalling her thought at the time: Let’s see what happens here. Brown entered the game just 3-of-19 from deep on the season....
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Tuesday’s slate of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
