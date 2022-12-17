ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

MLive.com

Ann Arbor hoops roundup: Chelsea girls make statement with OT win over Arbor Prep

YPSILANTI – It was clear from the opening tip that Chelsea’s girls basketball team was out make a statement on Wednesday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a double-digit lead early on and held on in overtime to defeat the defending Division 3 state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 59-50, in the first annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at the George Gervin Game Above Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Quick start, strong defense lift Northwest over Columbia Central

BROOKLYN -- Through the first quarter and into the second of Tuesday’s nonconference game at Columbia Central, the Northwest girls basketball team was clicking on offense. That helped the Mounties build a 19-point lead, and strong defense helped that lead hold up even when the offense found itself slowed later in the game as Northwest held out for a 50-35 win.
BROOKLYN, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State uses big second half to pull away from Oakland

EAST LANSING – The man wearing a Christmas sweater on the Michigan State bench wasn’t very jolly during the first half. Tom Izzo, coaching while wearing a green elf sweater, watched his team get hurt, get into foul trouble and struggle to score against a two-win Oakland team.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Homer gets strong start to beat short-handed Vandercook Lake

HOMER – The Homer boys basketball team was in control from the opening tip in a nonconference game on Monday and cruised to a 74-32 win over Vandercook Lake. The Trojans (3-1) scored 16 points on their first six possessions, got 21 points from Davey Mohn in the first quarter with Tyson Garrett adding 12 more, and led 39-5 after one.
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MLive.com

Liberty DT Dre Butler transferring to Michigan State

Michigan State just added more depth at defensive tackle through the portal. Dre Butler, a defensive tackle transfer from Liberty, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday morning. The addition of Butler came just a day after the Spartans picked up a commitment from Jarrett Jackson, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment

DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan, North Carolina downplay moment that led to quadruple technical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A dust-up in the first half of the men’s basketball game between Michigan and North Carolina on Wednesday night resulted in four technical fouls. Players on both sides, however, downplayed the incident. “Really it was just two teams trying to win,” said North Carolina Armando Bacot,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

