ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Comments / 5

Susan Pettis Whatford
5d ago

RG&E is the worst! I read my meter wrong,and they charged me about $ 400 more than it should have been. They don't answer my emails,I can't get through on their "customer service " line. Granted,I read it wrong, but don't offer that option. lucky for me I can survive the mix-up. I worry about others who can't.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why is the 7-Eleven on Monroe Ave. boarded up?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a popular spot for groceries at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street. It’s been out of commission for almost a week and one of you wanted to know why. A viewer wrote to us about the 7-Eleven store located at 436 Monroe Ave. in the city, saying: “The store is locked up and boarded up. Does anyone know why? Is this related to all the violence that is occurring all along Monroe Avenue? Is it temporary or permanent?”
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The weather won’t stop Santa, but it might stop you. A winter Storm Watch has been issued for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties from Friday at 7am to Monday at 7am. The national weather service is saying that a rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized blizzard conditions are possible. Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages. Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be difficult to impossible.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Suing Gun Manufacturers, Dealers

The City of Rochester is suing gun makers and dealers. City officials say it's over their roles in perpetuating the spike of gun violence over the past two years. Mayor Malik Evans says it's yet another tactic to use to combat the rash of shootings. Meantime, the city's top attorney...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Restaurant owner speaks about impact of water main break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A water main break on Ford Street and West Main Street in Rochester that started Wednesday afternoon has affected homes and businesses. The owner of an African-Haitian restaurant and market on West Main Street had to close his business early due to the loss of water pressure.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29

NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Holiday travel trouble for WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - WNY will be in the path of a disruptive Winter storm heading into Friday and Saturday. A winter storm watch has been issued for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from Friday morning through Monday morning as a combination of strong winds, areas of heavy lake effect snow, and bitterly cold temperatures move into the region.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy