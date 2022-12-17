ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

2 extracted from vehicle in crash with Rapid bus

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZsAz_0jlhzBCA00

TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle that was hit by a Rapid bus in Tallmadge Charter Township Friday night, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said that a 26-year-old Walker man was headed west on Lake Michigan Drive in a silver Mercury Sable when he lost control, eventually stopping in the middle of the road.

A Rapid bus, driven by a 26-year-old Allendale woman, could not stop and hit the Sable, pushing it into the median. First responders had to extract the driver of the car and his 23-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, although deputies said the driver’s injuries were serious.

The driver of the bus and its one passenger were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Westbound Lake Michigan Drive was closed after the crash for investigation and clean-up. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Teen Hurt in North Side Crash Into Building

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 20, 2022) – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash into a building on Holland’s North Side late on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Douglas Avenue...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed, 4 injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person was killed and four others injured in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning. Authorities say the fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Third Street. Responding crews found one person dead. Four other occupants of the home were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
BANGOR, MI
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy