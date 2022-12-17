2 extracted from vehicle in crash with Rapid bus

TALLMADGE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle that was hit by a Rapid bus in Tallmadge Charter Township Friday night, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9:17 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said that a 26-year-old Walker man was headed west on Lake Michigan Drive in a silver Mercury Sable when he lost control, eventually stopping in the middle of the road.

A Rapid bus, driven by a 26-year-old Allendale woman, could not stop and hit the Sable, pushing it into the median. First responders had to extract the driver of the car and his 23-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, although deputies said the driver’s injuries were serious.

The driver of the bus and its one passenger were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Westbound Lake Michigan Drive was closed after the crash for investigation and clean-up. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

