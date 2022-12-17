Read full article on original website
The Quad City Rollers are looking for new players
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Roller derby is both mentally challenging and physically demanding. “You get a huge adrenaline rush, and if you are any sort of competitive person, you really enjoy it and get out there and kind of get tunnel vision and just start hitting people,” said Roxi Schlue, captain of the Quad City Rollers.
Several QCA preps sign to play at next level
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several standout student athletes from the QCA are taking their talents to the next level. Watch a recap of National Signing Day in the video player.
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
Quad Cities Triathlon set to return in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The last time the Quad Cities Triathlon was held was in 2019. To learn how you can register, click or tap here.
2022 TV6 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature 15 Quad Cities’ school choirs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC-TV6 continues its proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season. 15 schools from all over the viewing area are participating this year. So many of our favorite traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics are included. The performances are being spread...
Winter storm arrives on Thursday
Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Christian Care in Rock Island will be open as a warming shelter through the impending winter storm. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Christian Care will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Assumption High School & Dixon Public Schools
I-74 bridge to be stamp in 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. The I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is one of four bridge stamps. The others...
Monday Morning Jumpstart: One Tree Hot Yoga
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. The Monday Morning Jumpstart segment introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Information. Address: 2660 E. 53rd St. Suite 4 Davenport. Phone: 319-621-6485. Website:...
The Center for Active Seniors helping people prepare for frigid days ahead
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Davenport Center for Active Seniors is committed to providing services that meet the needs of older adults, foster respect, dignity and quality of life. With cold winter months upon us, their number one goal is to keep the elderly warm and safe in the cold days...
Class is in session: Winter Weather Safety 101
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold temperatures and a strong chance of multiple inches of snow coming towards the QCA over the next few days, this is time it feels like winter is truly upon us. When the weather gets cold and snow begins to fall, it’s not time to...
Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces. The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release. According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s...
1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline
First Alert Forecast Tue. PM 12/20: Colder temperatures this afternoon and an update on the winter storm
Take a ride with a UPS driver during the holiday season
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPS drivers worldwide are working extra this holiday season to make sure your gifts arrive on time for the holidays. With nearly double the usual workload, Eric Payne, an Eldridge, Iowa native, is doing his part in making Christmas miracles by delivering packages for UPS for nearly three decades.
West Burlington visioning committee seeks residents’ input
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. The program is a survey that Iowa State University is conducting to learn residents’ opinions on how to improve West Burlington’s landscape through transportation enhancements. The goal of the project is to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of the community.
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
Augustana receives $1 million grant for prison education program
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College was recently gifted a grant to improve the prison education program. Since the program started in 2021, Augustana has seen successful outcomes for its imprisoned students and has been awarded a $1 million grant to expand the program. “Since I’ve been here at...
BCSD ten year facility plan
