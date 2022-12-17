ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

The Quad City Rollers are looking for new players

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Roller derby is both mentally challenging and physically demanding. “You get a huge adrenaline rush, and if you are any sort of competitive person, you really enjoy it and get out there and kind of get tunnel vision and just start hitting people,” said Roxi Schlue, captain of the Quad City Rollers.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Winter storm arrives on Thursday

After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Christian Care open as warming center through impending winter storm

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Christian Care in Rock Island will be open as a warming shelter through the impending winter storm. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Christian Care will be serving dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Assumption High School & Dixon Public Schools

First Alert Forecast - Snow overnight and into Thursday afternoon, then blustery/cold!. People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

I-74 bridge to be stamp in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. The I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois is one of four bridge stamps. The others...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart: One Tree Hot Yoga

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. The Monday Morning Jumpstart segment introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Information. Address: 2660 E. 53rd St. Suite 4 Davenport. Phone: 319-621-6485. Website:...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Class is in session: Winter Weather Safety 101

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With cold temperatures and a strong chance of multiple inches of snow coming towards the QCA over the next few days, this is time it feels like winter is truly upon us. When the weather gets cold and snow begins to fall, it’s not time to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Top baby names at UnityPoint Health in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health® - Trinity shared the top baby names for the Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlaces. The labor & delivery team helped more than 1,700 families welcome a baby in 2022, according to a media release. According to Baby Center, Olivia was the most popular girl’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

1 killed in crash on 53rd Street and John Deere Road in Moline

People who participate in boot camp are asked to bring a helmet and mouth guard. The rest of the equipment is provided, and there is no cost to attend. Rock Island High School & Moline High Chamber Singers. North Scott Junior & Senior High Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. North...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Take a ride with a UPS driver during the holiday season

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPS drivers worldwide are working extra this holiday season to make sure your gifts arrive on time for the holidays. With nearly double the usual workload, Eric Payne, an Eldridge, Iowa native, is doing his part in making Christmas miracles by delivering packages for UPS for nearly three decades.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

West Burlington visioning committee seeks residents’ input

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington has been selected to participate in this year’s Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. The program is a survey that Iowa State University is conducting to learn residents’ opinions on how to improve West Burlington’s landscape through transportation enhancements. The goal of the project is to develop a landscape plan that will graphically illustrate the vision of the community.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Augustana receives $1 million grant for prison education program

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College was recently gifted a grant to improve the prison education program. Since the program started in 2021, Augustana has seen successful outcomes for its imprisoned students and has been awarded a $1 million grant to expand the program. “Since I’ve been here at...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

BCSD ten year facility plan

After a year of hard work, Augustana has received a $1 million grant to expand its program at East Moline Corrections Center. The US Postal Service released some 2023 new stamps on Dec. 13, among them the new I-74 Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge will be available for presorted First-Class mail. Man...
EAST MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy