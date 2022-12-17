Read full article on original website
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Student wins Flint's Got Talent
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
A look back at 2022 business openings, closures in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — The holiday season is here, and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened or closed in the past year in mid-Michigan and what’s to come:. Opened: Planet...
Elegant condo in downtown Bay City’s historic Shearer Building listed for $439K
BAY CITY, MI — A stunning condo on the fourth floor of downtown Bay City’s historic and elegant Shearer Building is for sale. Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said residences inside the building aren’t listed for sale often, and this is the only condo in the building with a garage, making it a rare find.
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t been any radical changes overnight. The snowstorm timing is still very close to yesterday’s thoughts. The snowfall amounts are a touch lower in central Lower and several inches higher around Saginaw, Bay City and the Thumb. The wind gust numbers haven’t changed in most places, but have increased a touch across the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas.
That Wing Place in Grand Blanc You Never Knew Existed is Closing
Sadly, we're saying goodbye to another local restaurant, one in Grand Blanc that you may not have even known existed. The owners of Crazy Legs on Dort Highway made the announcement on Facebook, noting with little fanfare that the wing joint was closing for good. They went on to say...
See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
Saginaw County Commissioner Carl Ruth sheds tears at final meeting in office
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County commissioners — of present and past — showed up to celebrate the governing board’s longest-serving active member during his final meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20. Board of Commissioners Chairman Carl E. Ruth in January announced he would not seek re-election this year,...
‘Tis the season: More scam calls making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Another set of scam calls are making their way around Bay City. The city issued a notice on Dec. 19 warning residents that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls that claim that their utility services will be shut off if their bill is not paid.
Bay City’s Tuthill Bros. Food Market closing after 50 years in business
BAY CITY, MI — After five decades in business, Bay City’s Tuthill Bros. Food Market is closing its doors. The family-owned, family-operated party store in business since 1972 is located at 1315 Columbus Ave. The Tuthill family recently shared the news with customers via the market’s Facebook page....
Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say
A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
Watch this teen-created documentary about the pandemic’s impact on Michigan schools
SAGINAW, MI — At the age of 13, Julian Morris’ ambitions as a journalist led him to publish his first magazine. Now, at 15, the Saginaw youth can call himself a film documentarian too.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Mt. Morris, Clio, Genesee Christian get double-doubles in big wins
FLINT – Brent Wofford had a near triple-double for Mt. Morris Tuesday in a 76-58 win over Montrose. He scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, handed out nine assists and made six steals.
Gladwin City manager, ex-Bay City mayor arrested on drunken driving charge
BAY COUNTY, MI — Earlier this month, police arrested former Bay City mayor and current Gladwin City Administrator Christopher J. Shannon on a drunken driving charge. Though Shannon yet to be arraigned on a charge, the Gladwin City Council has announced the formation of a committee to explore how to proceed.
Ojibway Island, Saginaw community centers to receive financial boost from county
SAGINAW, MI — A replacement stage at Ojibway Island and program expansions at four Saginaw community centers will constitute $825,000 of Saginaw County’s $37 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus fund spending. During a Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved the spending...
Genesee County Sheriff Office toy drive donations stolen from collection box
Chris Swanson press conference on animal abuse and stolen toys. Toys for a toy drive run by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office sit out on tables in Flint on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The drive collected toys to give to the families of incarcerated peoples in Genesee County.Get Photo.
Heritage star Tyler Ode takes big step forward after breaking foot
SAGINAW, MI – Tyler Ode spent one of his toughest summers preparing for his junior season. And if he stepped on the court, it was with a limp.
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Another Rivet at the reins: Bay City appoints new 2nd Ward commissioner
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission selected an applicant with a familiar face and name to fill and upcoming vacancy on the commission. Second Ward commission Kristen Rivet will soon start serving as a state Senator after a successful election this fall. Her husband, Joseph Rivet, was appointed to serve the remainder of her term by the Bay City Commission.
Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
