Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Student wins Flint's Got Talent

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter...
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t been any radical changes overnight. The snowstorm timing is still very close to yesterday’s thoughts. The snowfall amounts are a touch lower in central Lower and several inches higher around Saginaw, Bay City and the Thumb. The wind gust numbers haven’t changed in most places, but have increased a touch across the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

See the winners of Bay City’s 2022 holiday lighting contest

BAY CITY, MI - Each holiday season, Bay City residents and business owners are asked to put their decorating skills to the test for an annual lighting contest. The winners of the 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest were announced during a Bay City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Flint official stole public money for RV, food, dental work and more, feds say

A public official who helped provide legal services for the poor in Flint stole federal money and spent the funds on travel, a recreational vehicle, dining, dental work, home décor and more, according to a federal criminal case unsealed Wednesday. Teresa Trantham of Montrose stole $25,743 from Legal Services...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

