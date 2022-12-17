Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t been any radical changes overnight. The snowstorm timing is still very close to yesterday’s thoughts. The snowfall amounts are a touch lower in central Lower and several inches higher around Saginaw, Bay City and the Thumb. The wind gust numbers haven’t changed in most places, but have increased a touch across the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO