Florida State

247Sports

Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes it official with the Mountaineers

Tory Johnson Jr., TE, Virginia Beach (VA) Oscar Smith. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8589-rating as the No. 153 wide receiver. Why he chose West Virginia: "They had everything I wanted. Nice facilities, great coaching staff, loved the college and the campus, and the opportunity to play Power Five football." Scouting Report: Johnson...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers

There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Former Auburn A.D. Allen Greene returning to Ole Miss

Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Greene returns to Oxford, having worked alongside Carter in the...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal

Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Four-star RB Jayden Limar flips commitment to Oregon

Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon just moments ago. The four-star running back had been committed to the Irish since May. But the Ducks never stopped recruiting him, bringing him down for games during the fall and more importantly, having him...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson

Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Miami signs 'Freak List' member in Top247 DL Collins Acheampong

Miami has officially signed one of the nation’s most intriguing prospects in Rancho Santa Margarita (Cali.) Catholic Top247 defensive lineman Collins Acheampong. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder spots a near seven-foot wingspan with 10-inch hands while going 4.2 in the 20-yard shuttle and posting a 141-inch jump on the vertical leap test. That has native of Ghana listed as the No. 16 ‘Freak’ on 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins’ list from the summer months.
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

247Sports

