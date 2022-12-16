Read full article on original website
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes it official with the Mountaineers
Tory Johnson Jr., TE, Virginia Beach (VA) Oscar Smith. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8589-rating as the No. 153 wide receiver. Why he chose West Virginia: "They had everything I wanted. Nice facilities, great coaching staff, loved the college and the campus, and the opportunity to play Power Five football." Scouting Report: Johnson...
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
4-star running back Roderick Robinson officially signs with the Georgia Bulldogs
Three years ago, Georgia went out west for a running back to land Kendall Milton. The Bulldogs returned to California for another ball carrier in this recruiting cycle, and on Wednesday, that running back put pen to paper to become a Dawg. Roderick Robinson signed his letter of intent on...
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Former Auburn A.D. Allen Greene returning to Ole Miss
Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Greene returns to Oxford, having worked alongside Carter in the...
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Two Texas A&M players find new homes in the NCAA transfer portal
Two Texas A&M players who entered the NCAA transfer portal have now found homes elsewhere in quarterback Haynes King and kicker Caden Davis. King is headed to Georgia Tech via a tweet from his father, Longview High School head coach John King, while Davis tweeted that he will be kicking against the Aggies next season via his commitment to Ole Miss. Both players entered the portal as graduate transfers.
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
Four-star RB Jayden Limar flips commitment to Oregon
Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon just moments ago. The four-star running back had been committed to the Irish since May. But the Ducks never stopped recruiting him, bringing him down for games during the fall and more importantly, having him...
French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
Lane Kiffin comments on signing the best two players in Mississippi's 2023 class
Before taking the podium on Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin signed the best two prospects in the state of Mississippi, per 247Sports rankings and composite listings. Those players, four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins and four-star receiver Ayden Williams, both sent in their letters of intent within 20 minutes...
Penn State Signing Day notebook: James Franklin on positional flexibility, NIL, a ‘roller coaster’ and more
Penn State had a busy Wednesday as it gathered the signatures of 22 members of its Class of 2023. By the time coach James Franklin sat in the media room at Beaver Stadium in the afternoon, a Nittany Lions class that ranked No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite rankings mostly intact, minus one outstanding situation.
Miami signs 'Freak List' member in Top247 DL Collins Acheampong
Miami has officially signed one of the nation’s most intriguing prospects in Rancho Santa Margarita (Cali.) Catholic Top247 defensive lineman Collins Acheampong. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder spots a near seven-foot wingspan with 10-inch hands while going 4.2 in the 20-yard shuttle and posting a 141-inch jump on the vertical leap test. That has native of Ghana listed as the No. 16 ‘Freak’ on 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins’ list from the summer months.
