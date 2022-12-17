ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
MACON, GA
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of freezing temperatures moving into Georgia during the holiday weekend. The governor said it would "help us ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for residential and commercial needs." The governor said his office was...
GEORGIA STATE
Stacey Abrams campaign owes $1M in debt: What happens next?

MACON, Ga. — After raising more than $100 Million in her unsuccessful bid for governor, Stacey Abrams' campaign owes more than $1 million, according to a report from Axios. Several unknown staffers spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about careless spending from the renting of a "Hype House" for TikTok videos to t-shirts and hoodie giveaways to young voters.
GEORGIA STATE
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Macon, GA
