Read full article on original website
Related
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
Ways to Save on travel expenses as Central Georgians hit the road for the holidays
GEORGIA, USA — Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, traveling for the holiday can be expensive. Normally, prices during the holiday season go up and the prices can be a shock. 13WMAZ talked with Montrae Walters with AAA and researched other tips on how you can save...
Houston County judge sentences Florida man to 202 years in prison in fake doctor scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison. That's according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. They say Jimmy Lee Taylor told people he was a doctor and treated people with what he called "stem...
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of freezing temperatures moving into Georgia during the holiday weekend. The governor said it would "help us ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for residential and commercial needs." The governor said his office was...
Ways to Save on your electric bill this winter as Georgia Power raises rates
MACON, Ga. — In the new year, Georgia Power customers will see their bills go up almost $16 in a span of three years. In total, that's about $1.8 billion more for customers who need to use their heaters, lights, and air conditioning to keep their home running. 13WMAZ...
Cybercrime has increased by 500% since 2017, here is how you can stay safe
MACON, Ga. — We see it on our phones, laptops, and tablets and it's easier than you think to fall prey--we're talking about online scams and they're everywhere. With so many people ordering holiday gifts through different websites, the GBI has some tips on how to keep yourself secure this holiday season.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
'Gentleman in every sense of the word' | Georgia Appeals Court judge dies after hospital stay
ATLANTA — A Georgia Court of Appeals judge died unexpectedly on Saturday, the Court said, after a "short hospital stay." The Court did not specify the exact cause of death for Judge Clyde Reese. A statement from the Court said its judges are "deeply saddened" by Reese's death, and described it as unexpected.
'I know she's going to win it': Warner Robins native competing in Miss America pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins native and Miss Georgia winner Kelsey Hollis looks to be crowned Miss America this Thursday. On the first night of the competition, Hollis won a social impact scholarship for her advocacy of autism awareness. Hollis says she has an older brother with autism,...
State public service commission vice chairman says inflation is driving Georgia Power rates
Many Georgians are concerned about the potential increase they may see in their next utility bill. Georgia Power has proposed a 12% rate hike that could raise the average monthly bill by about $14 next year. Tim Echols of the Georgia Public Service Commission says there is a good explanation...
Stacey Abrams campaign owes $1M in debt: What happens next?
MACON, Ga. — After raising more than $100 Million in her unsuccessful bid for governor, Stacey Abrams' campaign owes more than $1 million, according to a report from Axios. Several unknown staffers spoke to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about careless spending from the renting of a "Hype House" for TikTok videos to t-shirts and hoodie giveaways to young voters.
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. The...
Georgia Power reaches agreement with regulatory staff over rate increase
ATLANTA — Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff reached an agreement Wednesday that would give the company a nearly $1.8 billion rate increase over three years — if Georgia’s five elected public service commissioners approve. That's a little above the midpoint between the $2.9 billion that the...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0