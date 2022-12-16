Read full article on original website
NPR
There's a COVID surge in China and a waiting list for cremations
Audio will be available later today. China has reported very few deaths in a massive nationwide COVID-19 surge, but crematoriums and funeral homes say they are overwhelmed.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Iran's clerical leaders to grapple with deepening dissent in 2023
DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini have ushered Iran into a new era of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and society at large.
UK workers face return to 2006 real-term wages in ‘highly challenging’ 2023
British wages next year will fall back to 2006 levels, while 2023 will also bring a slide in house prices and an increase in divorces, according to a forecast that finds the UK is on course to be a less happy place to live. The consultancy firm PwC said a...
Government funding bill to bolster U.S. antitrust regulators
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A $1.7 trillion government funding bill approved by the U.S. Senate Thursday will bolster U.S. regulators and make it easier for states to bring antitrust lawsuits.
NPR
How life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) this year — in 7 charts
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. The rising cost of food, pricier oil, supply-chain turmoil, Russia's war in Ukraine, growing wages and a lingering labor shortage all contributed to higher prices that touched almost every part of our lives. Here are some of the ways our...
Lawmakers push for TikTok ban on government devices, talk next steps
Lawmakers are poised to ban the popular app from federal workers' devices and are talking about taking even more aggressive steps to restrict the app.
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation
Dec 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co (MMM.N) from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary.
NPR
North Korea has hacked $1.2 billion in crypto and other assets for its economy
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean hackers have stolen an estimated 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it this year alone, South Korea's spy agency said Thursday. Experts and officials say North Korea has turned...
NPR
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
Data shows the pandemic spiked anxiety in the U.S., but state policies can help
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks to Catherine Ettman, postdoctoral fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , about recent trends in the prevalence of anxiety in the U.S.
NPR
The Taliban government bans all Afghan women from attending universities
Audio will be available later today. The Taliban has banned women in Afghanistan from attending private and public universities — in its latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms.
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House says a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine
NPR
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
NPR
Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address
Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...
NPR
In Legal Limbo, Biden Has No Clear Path To An Immigration Fix
Title 42, implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, has been used by the Trump and Biden administrations to expel millions of asylum seekers from the country. Mired in legal battles from both ends of the political spectrum over the policy, the Biden administration acknowledges that changes have to be made to the nation's immigration system — but reform appears to still be politically impossible.
