New 'Evil Dead Rise' Image Teases the Boomstick's Bloody Return
We're finally getting an idea of where the 6,500 liters of blood went in a new image for Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise exclusively from Empire. The latest look at the film was part of an interview with Cronin on the wild new direction he's taking Evil Dead in with his latest feature produced by Sam Raimi. The film trades the usual cabin in the woods for a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles all while following sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland). When Beth reunites with her sister and family after years apart, they find themselves trapped in a Deadite invasion in the cramped building. It's a family affair for the franchise as they work together to fend off the hoard in their blood-soaked nightmare.
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
Pennywise Showdown: Skarsgård vs. Curry - Which 'IT' Is Better?
The name "Pennywise" is enough to stir horror in the stoutest of people, and thanks to the depiction of the character by two exceptional actors, that horror has now spread across generations. Tim Curry scarred thousands of people with his portrayal of Stephen King’s Pennywise in the 1990 IT TV miniseries. Bill Skarsgård scarred thousands more with his Pennywise in the 2017 IT movie and its 2019 sequel. Two actors that brought different things to the character. Different, evil things that made each depiction unique and iconic. But there can only be one definitive portrayal, so who will it be - Curry, or Skarsgård? Let the Beatdown of the King Clown begin!
‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls “Extremely Toxic” Set Experience
While the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever go down in history as one of - if not the most - iconic shows of our time, specifically when it comes to female empowerment, things came crashing down for the fandom over the last few years following claims of sexism and misconduct. It all began in early 2021 with Charisma Carpenter, who played stuck-up cheerleader-turned-demon hunter Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel, came out with allegations against universe creator, Joss Whedon. To barely graze the surface, Carpenter reported a terrible working environment with Whedon’s toxicity at the center of it. From there, several other franchise stars including Amber Benson and Michelle Trachtenberg aired their grievances about the upsetting conditions they faced while working on the series.
'Babylon' Gets "Naughty" and "Nice" Trailers Ahead of Christmas Weekend Release
In order to tease this week’s release of Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated Babylon and put a Christmas spin on it, Paramount Pictures released today not one, but two trailers for the upcoming comedy/drama from the La La Land director. Labeled “naughty” and “nice,” the trailers focus on different aspects of the movie, but both of them highlight the movie’s star-studded cast that features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and Jean Smart.
