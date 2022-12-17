ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Nick Edwards’ 20 points helped Valparaiso defeat Stonehill 77-67 on Wednesday. Edwards had six rebounds, 12 assists, and four steals for the Beacons (6-7). Kobe King scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Quinton Green shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Loyola (Ill.) all business in taking on Stanford

Two national champions from long ago head to the California coast for one last nonconference tune-up when Loyola of Chicago and Stanford duel in a men’s college basketball game Thursday night in Santa Cruz. Loyola (6-5) won the NCAA championship in 1963 and has been back to the NCAA...
