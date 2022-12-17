Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Athens Girls Swamp Northland Lutheran
The Athens Girls swamped Northland Lutheran in nonconference basketball, 93-56. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 24 points. Addison Lavicka and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 points apiece, and Lavicka led Athens with 13 assists. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Hanke 8, Ellenbeker 17, J. Hartwig 24, Sy. Coker 1, Diethelm 22, S....
onfocus.news
Marshfield Gymnasts take Second at Tomah Invite
The Marshfield Tigers finished second at the Tomah Gymnastics Invite on Saturday. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Carl Binder
Carl J. Binder, 68, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center. There will be no public service. Carl was born on March 29, 1954, in Marshfield, to Frank and Faustine (Schmitt) Binder and was a 1972 graduate of Marshfield Senior High School.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department Shares Holiday Fire Safety Tips
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, December 9, 2022, Wisconsin experienced two fatal house fires that have now claimed five lives. The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbing to their injuries a few days later.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
onfocus.news
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
onfocus.news
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
Comments / 0